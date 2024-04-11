Father Lopez installed as Dover parish’s new pastor

The community of Sacred Heart and Our Lady Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Parish in Dover on April 7 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated a bilingual Mass and installed Father Leonardo Lopez as pastor. Bishop Sweeney confirmed faithful who are part of the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program. Concelebrating were several priests, including Father Cerilo Javinez, the parish’s parochial vicar, and Father Brenden Murray, pastor emeritus. Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli ordained Father Lopez to the priesthood on May 28, 2011.