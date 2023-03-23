Father Villamizar looks to strengthen bonds of Latino community in new role

Father Duberney Villamizar, the pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown, said he feels blessed to have the opportunity to become “the voice of the Latino faith community in the leadership of the diocese” with his new role as episcopal vicar for Hispanic Affairs.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney named the Colombian-born Father Villamizar, 32, to the new post, which is also the first such position established in the diocese. He will continue leading St. Margaret of Scotland Parish as pastor.
With the new appointment, Father Villamizar is charged with helping to strengthen the bonds of the Latino community, which the bishop said has “always been a radiant facet in the jewel that is our diocesan family.” The appointment is effective immediately. He will remain the pastor of St. Margaret’s, which has a large, active Latino community, where he has been serving for the past year.
With his new responsibility, Father Villamizar will help with the diocese’s overall mission of pastoral care, evangelization, catechesis, and administration, giving special attention to supporting its Spanish-speaking pastors and parishes. He will assist in strengthening the Office of Hispanic Ministry, helping coordinate services with its director and serving as a support to the director. He will work with other episcopal vicars and department directors to coordinate ministries and services according to priorities established by the bishop.
“I thank Bishop Sweeney for giving me an opportunity to serve the Latino community in this position and helping it share its best for the good of the entire diocese. The Latino community has many good things to share with the entire diocese, especially faith,” said Father Villamizar, ordained in 2016.
Currently, the diocese is home to 33 parishes that offer Masses in Spanish and to 41 Latino priests.
As episcopal vicar for Hispanic Affairs, Father Villamizar also will represent Bishop Sweeney in local, regional, and national initiatives for the Hispanic community, such as V Encuentro. This movement seeks to discern ways the Church in the United States can better respond to the Latino presence and strengthen ways Latinos can respond to the call to the New Evangelization as missionary disciples serving the entire Church. He will serve as a liaison with Spanish-speaking pastors, priests, deacons, religious, and other leaders and will serve as a member of several diocesan boards and councils for the Office of Hispanic Ministry.
“Thank you to Father Villamizar for accepting this additional responsibility entrusted to him by the Bishop,” Msgr. T. Mark Condon, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the Curia, wrote in a recent letter to the diocese. In it, he announces the appointment on Bishop Sweeney’s behalf. “Father Villamizar will use the many gifts entrusted to him by the Lord for the care of souls, which is always the primary mission of all.”
In his letter appointing Father Villamizar, Bishop Sweeney called the diocese “a church of immigrants…We always generously welcome them to our local Church.”
“In 1957, Bishop James A. McNulty first recognized that the Latino community would contribute significant membership to the Diocese of Paterson. My two immediate predecessors, Bishop Frank J. Rodimer and Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli treasured the gifts of our Spanish-speaking brothers and sisters and sought to highlight their contribution to our diocesan tapestry,” Bishop Sweeney wrote in his letter to Father Villamizar. “I am proud of the work they accomplished, and I am encouraged because we have a firm foundation on which to continue to build God’s reign of justice, love, and peace. I look forward to our collaboration.”