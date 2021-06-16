OAK RIDGE Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney officially installed Father Benjamin Williams as pastor of St. Thomas the Apostle Church here June 13 during the Mass for the 11th Sunday of Ordinary Time. Father Williams also serves as pastor of St. Thomas’ sister parish, St. John Vianney in Stockholm, and is dean of the Western Morris Deanery.
Father Williams was ordained to the priesthood on June 19, 2010. He previously served at Our Lady of Victories and Our Lady of Lourdes parishes, both in Paterson. He also served as chaplain at Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta.