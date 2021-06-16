Father’s Day in the Year of St. Joseph

“Today, calling a man the “head” of the family is frowned upon. God is not worried about political correctness, however. He established the family and designated that fathers be heads of their families. Now this does not mean that men are better than women. The greatest human person who ever lived was not a man, but a woman — Mary, the Mother of God. (Jesus is a divine Person). Jesus and Mary both delighted in the headship of St. Joseph in their home …
…. Husbands and Fathers need to imitate St. Joseph. Families around the world will experience a revolution of holiness if husbands imitate St. Joseph.
From Consecration to St. Joseph, The Wonders of Our Spiritual Father, Day 15 —
Head of the Holy Family (pgs. 41–42)
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
It has been six months since Pope Francis announced, on Dec. 8, 2020, a Year of St. Joseph in honor of the 150th anniversary of the saint’s proclamation as patron of the Universal Church. Many, here in our Diocese and throughout the Universal Church, have made a consecration to St. Joseph. Along with many others, I have found the book, Consecration to St. Joseph, by Father Donald Calloway, which offers a 33-day preparation for a consecration to St. Joseph, to be a very helpful tool, not only in making the consecration, but also in learning about and getting to know this great saint, the husband of Mary and earthly (or foster) father of Jesus.
As we celebrate Father’s Day as we do each year, on the third Sunday of June, this Year of St. Joseph can help us to realize and appreciate our belief that Jesus teaches us to call God “Our Father” when we pray and that, in the mystery of God’s plan for our salvation, he chose, not only a “humble carpenter” but also a man of faith to be the husband of Mary, the Father of Jesus on earth, and the Head and Protector of the Holy Family.
I quote Father Calloway at some length at the beginning of this column because I believe he addresses our current cultural context or circumstances. For many different reasons our societal understanding and definition of the “traditional family” and parental roles are shifting and changing — some would say, at an alarming rate. We speak and have spoken for many decades now about a crisis in family life. We have seen the understanding of and appreciation for the institution and Sacrament of Marriage reach a point where, instead of being supported by the wider culture, it seems, at times, to be under attack.
We realize that there are many families, because of life circumstances that do not fit the definition of the traditional family and yet are wonderful families in which children are raised in the faith with all the love and support that each child deserves. Yet, we believe that the marriage of a man and woman is a Sacrament in which the “two become one” and a new family begins. Also, when God blesses a man and a woman with the gift of a child, no matter the circumstances, with that gift comes responsibility and a vocation of being a father or mother. As members of the Body of Christ, the Church, we each have a responsibility not only to defend and speak on behalf of human life, from the moment of conception, but also to support mothers and fathers in their awesome responsibility of saying “yes” to the gift of life and caring for and raising the children God has given them and us.
In our complex society where many voices compete for attention and sometimes for dominance, the wisdom of Pope St. John Paul II speaks to us on the role of the Church in preaching the truth: “Her mission does not restrict freedom but rather promotes it. The Church proposes; she imposes nothing. She respects individuals and cultures, and she honors the sanctuary of conscience.” (Redemptoris missio, 39). While there are many ways that, as people of faith, as the Church, we can and should be involved in the debate in the public square, not imposing our religious views on the society, but defending our right to practice our faith freely, as the founders of our nation have enshrined, and we hope our nation will always guarantee, on this Father’s Day in the “Year of St. Joseph,” we have an opportunity to reflect, give thanks, and remember that we believe God calls us each to a life of holiness, according to our vocation.
On this Father’s Day, each of us who is able to give thanks to God for a faithful and loving father (grandfather, stepfather, godfather, spiritual father, and/or father figure) should do so. Let us also pray for, recognize, and give thanks for the faithful and dedicated Dads who are such a blessing to our society and our Church. We should also be aware of those who did not have the opportunity to know their father, grow up with a father, and those who may have been hurt or wounded by their father. I remember, during my time in the seminary, hearing a talk (about family life or human development) during which the speaker said that it was difficult for some people to pray the prayer that Jesus taught us, because, having been hurt by their earthly father, it is difficult or painful for them to address God as “father.” Yet, as deep as one’s pain may be, we know that healing is possible, especially with the help of God’s grace and an openness to forgiveness and reconciliation.
I believe that one of the best ways for us, as people of faith and the Church, to confront the crisis of family life and defend the traditional roles of father and mother, husband and wife, is to pray, yes, but also to strive to be faithful to our own vocations. It has been said (and perhaps we do not say it often enough) that “vocations come from families.” That phrase usually refers to vocations to priesthood and consecrated religious life. If we look deeper, perhaps there is no more beautiful and challenging vocation than to be a mother or father.
On this Father’s Day, in the Year of St. Joseph, we pray and give thanks in a special way for all Dads, as we pray for all families, especially families and relationships in need of healing and reconciliation. We also pray for a greater respect and appreciation in our society and culture for the vocation of “Father” — the role of father, biological and foster fathers, and spiritual fathers, as well.
St. Joseph, Head of the Holy Family and Patron of the Universal Church, pray for us.