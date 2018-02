BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates feast with Honduran community at Morristown parish

MORRISTOWN At St. Margaret Church, the Honduran community came together to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Suyapa Feb. 3 at a Mass Sunday evening that was celebrated by Bishop Serratelli. Our Lady of Suyapa is patroness of the Central America country and the image of Our Lady on a cedar wood statue is the country’s most popular religious image. The statue is located in the Basilica de Suyapa in Suyapa, a suburb of the capital Tegucigalpa.