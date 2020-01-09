Feast of the Epiphany pastoral visit

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit on Jan. 4 to Holy Rosary Parish here, home of the Diocesan Shrine of St. John Paul II, where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Feast of the Epiphany of the Lord, also known as “Three Kings Day.” During his visit to the mostly Polish faith community, Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist of the 5 p.m. Mass. Concelebrating was Father Stefan Las, pastor of the Shrine of St. John Paul II/Holy Rosary. The Bishop blessed chalk and incense used in the blessings of homes for the feast day, sprinkling them with holy water.
Epiphany means “manifestation” or “showing forth.” It commemorates the occasion on which Jesus’ Divinity was manifested: when the Three Kings (also known as the Wise Men or Magi) visited infant Jesus in Bethlehem and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.