BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop celebrates Mass for Feast of the Holy Family at Our Lady of Pompei Parish

PATERSON Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Our Lady of Pompei Church (OLP) here where he celebrated Mass for the Feast of the Holy Family, Dec. 30.



The parish’s history began when St. Michael’s Parish in Paterson helped to establish an Italian national parish in the Stony Road section of Paterson. The church on Caldwell Avenue was opened in 1916 and a new church was built in 1963.