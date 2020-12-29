CLIFTON Bishop Kevin Sweeney celebrated two Masses — 11 a.m. in English and the 1 p.m. in Spanish — at St. Paul the Apostle Church here Dec. 27. The Masses marked the Feast of the Holy Family, which celebrates Jesus, Mary and Joseph as a model for all Christian families.
In Pope Francis’ Angelus on Dec. 27, he announced that the upcoming year will be dedicated to the family, marking the fifth anniversary of the publication of his apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia on March 19, 2016 — St. Joseph’s feast day.