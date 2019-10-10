Filipino Martyr Mass

PATERSON For Filipino Americans living in the Paterson Diocese St. Lorenzo Ruiz and St. Pedro Calungsod — two saints from their homeland — are inspirations and witnesses for them on Christian fortitude. The two martyr saints moved far from home like those who came to the United States, living out and evangelizing the faith.
On Oct. 4, Filipino Americans came to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here to celebrate these two saints during Mass, which has become a tradition in the Diocese. Bishop Serratelli concelebrated the martyr Mass along with several priests of the Diocese, many of whom have a strong Filipino community in their parishes. The Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM) coordinated the Mass that was followed by a reception. Cardinal Tagle, Archbishop of Manila, was to celebrate the Mass, but had to reschedule his plans because of a meeting in Rome with Pope Francis. Visiting in place of Cardinal Tagle was Father Gregory Gaston, rector of Pontificio Collegio Filipino in Rome, who gave the homily at the Mass.
Bishop Serratelli welcomed the congregation saying, “We gather with joy to honor two great saints, two great witnesses to the Christian life — San Pedro and San Lorenzo. Their life, their martyrdom reminds us that there is nothing more important than our relationship with God and Christ Jesus.”
The feast day celebration in honor of the two saints featured music from BJ Visto and the Filipino Chorale, with hymns sung in English and Tagalog.
In his homily, Father Gaston spoke about the missionary efforts of the two saints, comparing them to Filipinos living abroad in the United States and around the world.
“In 2021, we will be celebrating 500 years in which the first Mass in the Philippines was celebrated and we are preparing back home for this big event — 500 years of our evangelization. San Lorenzo and San Pedro were among the products of this evangelization but not only them, we too are products of this and we are called just like the Apostles were and sent by Jesus himself to the whole world to bring the Good News — this missionary mandate,” Father Gaston told the congregation.
“Wherever Filipinos are, all of the non-Filipino priests that I have ever met all over the world especially in Europe and in the United States are grateful for your presence. They always say thank you for the witness that all the Filipinos are giving to all of our parishioners, to our parishes and to our dioceses,” he said in his homily.
Canonized by Pope John Paul II in Rome on Oct. 18, 1987, St. Lorenzo Ruiz was martyred during the persecution of Christians in Japan during the 17th century while on a missionary expedition. A layman with a wife and three children, he lived out his faith as an active member of his church community. His feast day is Sept. 28.
Pope Benedict XVI canonized St. Pedro Calungsod on World Mission Sunday in 2012. The saint was martyred in 1672 one week before Palm Sunday when he was 17. He began serving God when he was 13-years-old as a missionary for the Jesuits. With Jesuit Father Diego Luis de San Vitores, he traveled to Guam to catechize the native Chamorros. They were attacked and killed when the village chief learned his baby daughter had been baptized as a Catholic. His feast day is April 2.
At the close of Mass, Father Vidal Gonzales, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta and consultant for the DCCFM, thanked everyone for attending and those who participated in the Mass.
The Bishop praised the choir at the end of Mass and also thanked those who attended. “The witness of San Pedro and San Lorenzo’s martyrdoms shows us that the spirit is stronger than the body, that faith in Jesus is stronger than hatred of Christianity. Ultimately, love can conquer all things. We look to them that we may remain strong and faithful Catholics, unafraid to stand for our faith and the beliefs we hold most dear. I am particularly grateful for the Filipinos and your presence in our parishes. Your culture is rich in tradition and family-centered. Not only do we want you, we need you and we are blessed by you. I ask you to continue to hold onto your Filipino traditions, pass on your language and make every effort you can to bring your children to Mass every Sunday.”