Filipino martyrs celebrated at cathedral Mass

PATERSON Filipino Catholics of the Diocese gathered with pride, joy, and gratitude to celebrate two martyrs of their homeland — St. Lorenzo Ruiz and St. Pedro Calungsod — during a Mass on Oct. 1 in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant of the Mass, which was concelebrated by Filipino clergy and guest priests. This was the first Filipino Martyrs Mass for Father Cerilo Javinez, parochial vicar of St. Mary Parish in Dover, as the newly appointed diocesan consultant to the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM), which he started on Sept. 1.
During the Mass, the DCCFM presented a plaque of appreciation and recognition to Father Vidal Gonzales, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta, and outgoing DCCFM consultant, for his eight years of service to the commission.
Canonized by St. Pope John Paul II in Rome on Oct. 18, 1987, St. Lorenzo Ruiz was martyred during the persecution of Christians in Japan during the 17th century while on a missionary expedition. A layman with a wife and three children, he lived out his faith as an active member of his Catholic community. In addition to being a patron for laypersons and married people, he is known for being a Saint of the poor because he was a poor sacristan from Binondo, Manila. He is also a patron Saint for artists because he was skilled in calligraphy and was employed by the Dominican Fathers. His feast day is Sept. 28.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI canonized St. Pedro Calungsod on World Mission Sunday in 2012. The saint was martyred on April 2, 1672, when he was 17, one week before Palm Sunday. He began serving God when he was 13 as a missionary for the Jesuits. With Jesuit Father Diego Luis de San Vitores, he traveled to Guam to catechize the native Chamorros. They were attacked and killed when the village chief learned his baby daughter had been baptized. It is believed that St. Pedro could have escaped the attack but did not want to leave Father Diego alone. His feast day is April 2.