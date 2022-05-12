Filipinos close 500th anniversary of Christianity celebration at Cathedral

PATERSON For the past year, Filipinos from around the world celebrated 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines. The theme of the jubilee celebration was “Gifted to Give.” The yearlong celebration in the Diocese concluded April 30 at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here with Mass. Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli was the main celebrant of the closing Mass. The Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM) organized the yearlong celebration with several events throughout the Diocese.
Elmer Maximo, president of the DCCFM and a parishioner of Sacred Heart in Rockaway, said, “The festive closing ceremony of the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines is a manifestation of the living faith of the Filipinos in our Diocese. I’m so thankful to the good Lord for giving me the DCCFM family, who unselfishly dedicate themselves in representing and serving the Filipinos at the Diocese of Paterson.”
The closing Mass had several cultural elements, including dancers of Island Gems Philippines based in New York. Prayers of the faithful were read in seven different dialects spoken in the Philippines. The Alay Awit Choir led the music during the Mass. Those attending the Mass also wore Filipino attire.
On Easter 2021, the celebration kicked off with a Filipino Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Rockaway. Then every first Sunday of the month a Filipino Mass occurred with Filipino priests serving in the Paterson Diocese as concelebrants. In total, the Diocese has eight priests who were born in the Philippines.
On Aug. 1, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney marked the celebration of 500 years of Catholicism in the Philippines with Mass at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church.
In addition to these events, Filipino Catholic communities in the Diocese and the Archdiocese of Newark organized a 12-month pilgrimage, which occurred at churches where there is a significant population of Filipinos. The pilgrimage featured the Jubilee Cross and images of Santo Nino de Cebu (The Child Jesus of Cebu) and Our Lady of Manaoag, which will travel from parish to parish and stay for a month. The Jubilee Cross is a replica of the cross that Magellan planted on the island of Cebu for that first Mass. The two churches in the Paterson Diocese which were designated as pilgrimage sites were Sacred Heart in Rockaway from Aug. 1 to Sept. 4, 2021 and St. Anthony of Padua in Passaic, from Feb. 6 to March 5.
According to jubilee organizers, “Catholicism came to the Philippines with the European discovery of the archipelago. The explorer, Ferdinand Magellan, set foot on the islands in 1521 and planted a cross on the island of Cebu, cradle of Christianity in the Philippines. There, he spearheaded the conversion of Rajah Humabon and his consort, Harah Amihan, who took the baptismal names Carlos and Juana (after the Spanish king and queen mother). This happened within weeks of the offering of the first Mass in the islands by Father Pedro de Valderrama, chaplain of the voyage, on March 31, 1521.
The DCCFM consists of 13 members representing parishes from throughout the Diocese. Father Vidal Gonzales, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish in Sparta, serves as adviser for the DCCFM.
Maximo said, “It is always nice to see our fellow Filipinos in their dazzling Filipinana attire, ladies in ‘baro't saya’ while men in ‘barong tagalog.’ This year's celebration was highlighted by the traditional sinulog dance rendered by the Island Gems Philippines from New York headed by Ms. Helen Kwong. The dedicated performers who shared their talents for God's glorification. It was also a reunion of the former leaders who actively participated by giving their time and treasures.”