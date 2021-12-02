Filipinos to celebrate Advent novena ‘Simbang Gabi’ at parishes across the Diocese

CLIFTON In 1521, 500 years ago, the Catholic faith “landed” on the shores of the Philippines when the Magellan expedition came to the islands. Generations later, Filipinos from across the Diocese have continued the traditions of their ancestors by bringing “Simbang Gabi” to the Diocese of Paterson, where it has become a tradition for the past three decades. “Simbang Gabi” is a nine-day novena celebrated during Advent in preparation for the Nativity of Jesus Christ.
From Dec. 15 to 23, “Simbang Gabi” will be celebrated in 16 parishes and one shrine as part of the inter-parish “Simbang Gabi” also known as “Misa de Gallo” or “Dawn Mass,” coordinated by the Diocesan Commission for Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM). For five years, the DCCFM has coordinated the inter-parish “Simbang Gabi.”
Two Masses will be held during each evening, one Mass in a Passaic County parish and one Mass in a Morris County parish, except the final evening on Dec. 23, which will be held in St. Philip the Apostle Church here with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney as the main celebrant of the Mass.
In addition to St. Philip’s, the participating churches of the inter-parish “Simbang Gabi” are: Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Rockaway; St. Andrew Church, Clifton; St. Christopher Church, Parsippany; St. Therese Church, Paterson; Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Pompton Plains; St. Clare Church, Clifton; St. Therese Church, Succasunna; St. Mary Church, Pompton Lakes; Shrine of St. Joseph, Stirling; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Passaic; St. Joseph Church, Lincoln Park; the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson; St. Mary Church, Dover; Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, Little Falls; Our Lady of Mercy Church, Whippany; and St. Paul Church, Clifton.
Father Vidal Gonzales, spiritual director of the DCCFM and pastor of St. Kateri Church in Sparta, said, “Over the years, Simbang Gabi has spread to many parishes not only in our Diocese but in other dioceses, all over the world that are outside the Philippines. We are celebrating the rich Catholic faith of our Filipino people, our culture and our tradition. We are proud of our roots, proud of where we come from. Proud of our Filipino history and heritage, our culture and customs.”
Several parishes with Filipino communities will also be hosting “Simbang Gabi” independently every evening of the nine days with Masses, including St. Anthony Parish in Passaic, and St. Mary Parish in Dover. Bishop Sweeney will also participate in a “Simbang Gabi” Mass at St. Anthony’s on Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.
Elmer Lopez Maximo, president of the DCCFM and a parishioner of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Rockaway, said, “ ‘Simbang Gabi’ brings good memories of the rich culture of our native country, the Philippines, during the Advent and Christmas seasons. It gives a special blessing to those who complete the nine days of Masses. This Filipino tradition is a great opportunity for us to examine ourselves and reflect on God’s Word in preparation for the Nativity of Our Savior, Jesus Christ. It is a joyous event to share Christ with others by doing extraordinary things especially during this ongoing pandemic.”
Due to the pandemic, some parishes have different protocols such as wearing a face mask, temperatures to be taken at the door, and the use of hand sanitizer. Participants of the Masses are asked to prepare for these measures.
The usual festive fellowship held in the past with traditional Filipino foods will be observed in some parishes. At each of the Masses, there will be a second collection that will be donated to Pontificio Collegeio Filippino in Rome. This college seminary is “home in Rome” for diocesan priests of the Philippines who are sent by bishops of the Philippines for further studies and training.
In 2019, on Gaudete Sunday, or the Third Sunday of Advent, Pope Francis celebrated the Filipino Christmas tradition in St. Peter’s Basilica for the first time at the Vatican.
“ ‘Simbang Gabi’ is more than a tradition to all of us Filipinos in our Diocese. The true essence of our tradition is to give highest honor to Our Lord Jesus Christ, to reflect and give importance to his birth and life. As a strong family of believers, let’s experience and live the life of Jesus to others,” Maximo told The Beacon.