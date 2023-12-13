Filipinos to mark traditional nine-day novena, ‘Simbang Gabi’

The Diocesan Commission of Catholic Filipino Ministries invites the faithful to participate in this year’s “Simbang Gabi” celebration. It’s a nine-day novena in preparation for the Nativity of Jesus Christ to be held in 17 local churches, from Friday, Dec. 15 to Saturday, Dec. 23.
“Simbang Gabi” or “Mass of the Night” is a Filipino tradition but all Masses will be celebrated in English. At some churches, depending on the community the Mass may be bi-lingual in Tagalog or Spanish.
Two Masses will be held during each evening, from Dec. 15-22.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will celebrate a Mass with Father Javier Bareno concelebrating in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Passaic on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. The bishop will celebrate Mass on the final night of “Simbang Gabi” on Dec. 23 at 5:30 p.m. with Father Henry Pinto concelebrating in St. Paul Church in Prospect Park. A Christmas Day Mass will be celebrated at noon at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Rockaway.
Below is the schedule of “Simbang Gabi” Masses for 2023: