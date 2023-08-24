Filippini sister professes final vows after years of discernment

Sister Luciana D’Cruze, a native of Bangladesh, made her final profession of vows as a sister of the Religious Teachers Filippini on Aug. 19 during a Mass in St. Lucy Chapel at their motherhouse in Morristown.
Her eight-year spiritual journey of discerning her religious vocation had a few twists, including an engagement, doubts, and a providential meeting of four Filippini sisters in Hollis, N.Y.
Sister D’Cruze made her profession of vows before Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated the 11 a.m. liturgy. Father Jared Brogan, a priest of the Paterson Diocese, served as master of ceremonies. Concelebrating priests were Father Joseph Jude Gannon and Father Daniel Kingsley, both of the Brooklyn Diocese, and Father Stanley Gomes of the Newark Archdiocese.
Sister D’Cruze came to the United States at 17 years old, settling in New York. She earned an associate’s degree as an optician and a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She worked several jobs, including at her home parish, St. Gerard Majella, in Hollis, N.Y.
In 2010, Sister D’Cruze got engaged. A year later, she attended World Youth Day (WYD) in Spain with St. Gerard’s youth group, which she called a “wonderful spiritual experience.”
“The trip made me rethink my real calling— married life, single life, or religious life?” said Sister D’Cruze, who came back from WYD confused about her future. She broke up with her fiancé because she realized it was not meant to be.
By then, Sister D’Cruze had people who helped her discern God’s call to religious life, including the local bishop, priests, parish friends, and religious sisters.
“I became more faithful to prayer and to my church community. I felt more peaceful surrounded by great people. My world was now full of love. Whenever I needed help, help was available,” said Sister D’Cruze.
But Sister D’Cruze did not yet enter religious life. She was not convinced about her call to religious life “because of worldly temptations and self-expectations.”
In 2013, Sister D’Cruze attended WYD in Brazil, where she clearly realized her call. When she returned to New York, she started seriously discerning religious life. She visited various religious communities. She attended retreats and conferences, prayed more, read Scripture and spiritual books, and talked with a spiritual director, and volunteered at church and a nursing home.
After these experiences, I was able to find my final destiny — where I belong,” Sister D’Cruze said.
In the summer of 2013, Sister D’Cruze met four Filippini sisters from Brooklyn, N.Y., at a holy hour at St. Gerard’s. Afterward, the Filippini sisters invited her to join them in praying vespers, sharing meals, and attending retreats at their convent.
The Filippinis also became friendly with members of St. Gerard’s. There, they promoted vocations and helped with confirmation retreats and the youth group.
In 2014, Sister D’Cruze began the Affiliate Program in the Filippinis’ community. After completing the program, she left home in New York in 2015 to enter the Religious Teachers Filippini at the motherhouse in Morristown. Before professing her final vows, she was a junior professed sister.