Final profession of vows

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Two Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth make profession of final vows

PARSIPPANY Bishop Serratelli presided in the chapel of the Franciscan Sisters’ St. Francis Novitiate here Aug. 26 at the profession of final vows of two Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth — Sister Gaudensiana Dhey of Our Lady of Lourdes, who entered the order on July 26, 2006, and Sister Mariana Sola of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, who entered the order on Aug. 9, 2007.



The two religious sisters are originally from Ruteng, Indonesia.



They serve in the order’s community in Parsippany, which runs St. Elizabeth Nursery and Montessori School. In addition to serving in education, the order’s apostolic work includes: health care, assistance to the elderly and infirm, catechetical and parish apostolates in local parishes along with evangelization and other charitable works.