PATERSON Despite the “worst emergency in the history of the Paterson Diocese to take place in one day,” Catholic Charities has vowed to continue its mission “to provide help and create hope for those in need including individuals in recovery” in response to a devastating fire at Straight and Narrow on Aug. 24.
Plumes of thick black smoke that could be seen as far away as Wayne and Newark filled the Paterson skyline on Saturday morning as a five-alarm fire raged at Straight and Narrow’s 410 Straight Street location in the city. The fire began shortly before 11 a.m. and more than 200 people were safely evacuated. Despite the massive destruction, no one was injured in the fire.
The total loss of the facility poses a devastating blow to Straight and Narrow (S&N), the largest nonprofit drug and alcohol rehabilitation center in the country, which is operated by Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
After viewing the scene of the fire, Bishop Serratelli said, “The devastating fire at Straight and Narrow destroyed property, but took not a single life. For this we are grateful. Our thanks to Paterson’s firefighters and police who responded immediately and with great professionalism. Because of wise foresight and planning, our Catholic Charities, even in these difficult circumstances, will continue to provide the best service possible to its clients, even as we work to restore and rebuild what has been destroyed.”
“Though part of Straight and Narrow’s facilities have been destroyed, our organization is very much alive and well,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities. “We continue to provide help and create hope for those in need including individuals in recovery.”
The 410 Straight Street facility housed a 50-bed men’s halfway house and a women’s counseling office. The remainder of this facility was used for storage space for donations the organization receives such as clothing for its clients, furniture and collections of baby items such as diapers and wipes. Also destroyed were several passenger van vehicles parked in the adjacent lot used to transport clients.
As a safety precaution, the neighboring 396 Straight Street building was also evacuated but was not damaged. This building houses all residential treatment for men and women, which currently includes mothers and 10 infants. Between the two facilities 200 people were displaced immediately after the fire. Within 24 hours of the fire, those at 396 Straight Street were returned to the building. The 50 men in the halfway house lost everything they owned.
According to Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, president of Diocesan Catholic Charities board of trustees, “Straight and Narrow started as a small little agency that we didn’t even know if it mattered at the time but now it continues today in the same spirit. In one of the worst emergencies ever in the city of Paterson and in the history of the Diocese of Paterson, no one was injured, no one lost their lives and that is the blessing; that is the miracle in the midst of everything that has taken place.”
For those most affected — the 50 men living in the halfway house — they are currently housed at another Catholic Charities Intoxicated Drivers Resource Center (IDRC) site in Passaic. Most of the men lost everything they owned, including important documents and identification, escaping the fire with just the clothes on their backs, according to Angela Nikolovski, executive director at Straight and Narrow. Because the halfway house provides a transition back into the community for clients, many of the men at the halfway house have jobs and will need clothing.
The program at the halfway house was designed to prepare men with substance use disorders for community integration, which takes place in four phases. It is less restrictive than full-time residential treatment. The men receive counseling and clinical services in addition to vocational skills. The halfway house was one of Catholic Charities newest programs, opening in March 2016. The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by former N.J. Gov. Chris Christie.
“At awful times like a devastating fire, we see people at their best in trying to help those whose lives have been disrupted by tragedy,” said Msgr. James Mahoney, diocesan vicar general and moderator of the curia. “Watching the rapid way in which diocesan leadership, staff members from Straight and Narrow, and anyone else in a position to be helpful came together quickly on Saturday was another reminder that working in such important ministries is far more than a job. Their lives are devoted to making our world a better place. The people who use the services of Straight and Narrow come there to rebuild their lives. Now we will do everything possible so that the important work, the work of Jesus the healer, can continue without delay. I was even prouder than usual of the phenomenal people in our diocesan agencies. Smoke, soot, the smell of the fire are all temporary. What will last is the goodness of the people who began the work of restoration this past Saturday so that the hundreds of patients and residents can continue their own path towards recovery.”
Because of the work Straight and Narrow does in helping in the recovery of those who have addictions, there has been an outpouring of support from all over the country and world. Some local organizations that have helped immediately after the fire include St. Joseph’s Health in Paterson, which housed some of the detox patients; the Red Cross, which set up the temporary shelters and Eva’s Village in Paterson, which is collecting men’s clothing and toiletries.
This is the second fire in less than two years to affect diocesan Catholic Charities. In November 2017, there was a fire at the food pantry and clothing boutique at the Father English Center in Paterson, displacing these services to other locations.
Msgr. Tillyer said, “The community has come through in our time of need and recognizes the huge impact Catholic Charities has, specifically Straight and Narrow at this time. We serve people of all backgrounds, of all ages and of all faiths because we are doing God’s work to help those in most need.”
