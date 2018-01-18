Fire damages St. Philip School

Fire damages St. Philip Preparatory School in Clifton

CLIFTON A fire broke out in the early morning hours of Jan. 11 above a ceiling in one of the classroom hallways at St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School necessitating the closing of the school building for the foreseeable future for remediation and repairs.



The school’s faculty has collaborated with the Diocesan Schools Office staff to develop a technological education plan for home use by students until they can return to classes.



Because the school building, the Molloy Center, the auditorium, the gym, and Marion Hall all suffered smoke damage, all meetings of parish organizations, parish groups and scheduled games for sports teams cannot take place on the parish property until further notice.



Bishop Serratelli said, “This was a terrible tragedy that, thankfully, did not result in the loss of life or even injuries. As the recovery continues, I know that diocesan offices and other parishes will do everything possible to support the St. Philip’s school community.”



When the Clifton Fire Department responded to a smoke alarm at the school’s Valley Road campus at about 1:45 a.m., Jan. 11, they quickly found that the fire had originated above the ceiling in a hallway. The firemen contained the fire to the Kaleidoscope area that connects to the main school corridor to the Molloy Center and to Marion Hall. The fire damaged several classrooms and the roof in that area because firefighters had to ventilate the fire through the roof.



“We are thankful to the Lord that classes were not in session when the fire began, said Mary D. Baier, Diocesan Superintendent of Schools. “We are most grateful to the Clifton Fire Department for their efforts in containing the fire in such a quick and efficient manner.”



Immediately after the fire, the Diocese of Paterson’s Office of Building and Facilities, under the direction of Dennis Rodano, and its Risk Management Office, under the direction of Richard Ziccardi, were on the scene working in conjunction with insurance companies, and local and state government officials to take the steps that are required to remediate and to restore the building to full functionality. “A professional team of 40 has been working for 12 hours a day for the last 72 hours around the clock and will continue to do so,” said Father Joseph Garbarino, St. Philip’s pastor, in a letter to the school and parish community on Jan. 15. “The Diocese of Paterson, the insurance companies, and local and state government officials are working in conjunction for the most expedient way to have us operational as soon as possible,” the pastor wrote.



Msgr. James Mahoney, Vicar General, observed “I am pleased, but not surprised, at the way that so many people are working together to help St. Philip’s recover from this fire. The diocesan staff has been working tirelessly in support of the recovery operation. Parishes and other groups are willing to help. At times like this, we are clearly a family.”



As to when St. Philip Preparatory School will be re-opened for students to return to the building, Father Garbarino wrote in a letter, “We all would like to have answers to all questions right now, however this restoration and planning takes time. We understand the inconvenience and hardship involved. Please know that we are working diligently. We rely on our community praying with us for wisdom, strength and patience as we trust in God’s Providence.” He added that, “There are several options under study for the most immediate return to education in a classroom setting. As soon as an official and an approved plan is accepted, parents will be notified immediately. This applies to our parish’s religious education classes as well. Know this, in our 75-year history and as we celebrate this Jubilee Year, these challenges are a perfect opportunity for us to demonstrate our faith in action as we continue to do Christ’s work with hope and love,” Father Garbarino wrote.



St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School, founded in 1954, is a U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Award School with AdvancED Reaccreditation. It offers programs for the academically gifted, music and band, sports, fine and performing arts, and has a leading-edge technology program. Its enrollment currently stands at more than 450 students in grades pre-kindergarten through 8.

