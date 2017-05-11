EUCHARISTIC PRAYER Bishop Serratelli elevates the Precious Blood during the Consecration during the Bishop's pastoral visit to Resurrection Parish in Randolph May 6. Pictured at right are the First Communicants.
Bishop Serratelli administers First Holy Communion to children at Resurrection Parish
RANDOLPH Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to Resurrection Parish here and was the main celebrant for the vigil Mass May 6 for the Fourth Sunday of Easter. During the Mass, five children of the parish made their First Communion, receiving Jesus in the Holy Eucharist.