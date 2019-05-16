First Holy Communion

PASSAIC Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Joseph Parish here and was main celebrant of the Mass May 12 for the Fourth Sunday of Easter, which was also Mother’s Day. During the Mass, 10 children of the parish made their First Communion, receiving Jesus in the Holy Eucharist for the first time.
The mother church of the Polish parishes in the Diocese, St. Joseph’s was organized in Passaic in 1892. A frame building was purchased on Quincy Street. So quickly did the parish grow that a new church was built on the corner of Monroe St. and Parker Ave. in 1901. St. Joseph’s was instrumental in the founding of new parishes in Passaic, Garfield and Clifton to serve the growing Polish population in North Jersey.