BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop marks the First Sunday of Advent at Mass in St. Mary Church, Denville

DENVILLE Bishop Serratelli made a pastoral visit to St. Mary Parish here and celebrated the vigil Mass for the First Sunday of Advent.



The parish history began in 1926 when St. Cecilia Parish in Rockaway developed a mission and built a church at Route 46 and Myers Avenue. The mission was raised to parish status in 1941. St. Mary Church was enlarged in 1956 and the parish school opened in 1954.