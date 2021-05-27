WAYNE As the Church worldwide celebrates the Blessed Mother throughout the month of May, the latest youth gathering with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was focused on Jesus’ mother, Mary.
Appropriately held in Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) Church here, high school and college-aged students came to meet with the Bishop for the diocese’s monthly youth Mass and Holy Hour in the evening on May 21.
At the start of the event, celebrated two days before Pentecost, the Bishop spoke about a new feast day established by Pope Francis a few years ago on the Monday after Pentecost. “Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of the Church. We know she is the Mother of God, Our Mother, Our Blessed Mother. As it happens, this year May 24, is also the Feast of Mary Help of Christians,” said the Bishop, “As we come together for this Mass, hear some of our young people give testimony and spend some time with Our Lord Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament, it’s a joy and a blessing to be together tonight.”
The youth events each begin with Mass followed by brief witness talks by young people followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with music. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is also offered at each of the events. This month, Fiat Ventures led the music at the IHM gathering.
In his homily, the Bishop said, “Here we are in Wayne at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in the month of May, the month of Mary — our Blessed Mother, we come together in prayer and reflection asking the Lord to continue to guide us, asking the intercession of Mary and of St. Joseph, in this year of St. Joseph.”
The Bishop spoke about the Gospel passage proclaimed during the Mass, which recounted Jesus asking Peter three times — “Do you love me?” and about the recent news that the N.J. Bishops are reinstating the Sunday obligation to attend Mass starting June 5-6, more than a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced churches to close.
The Bishop asked the young people, “How well do we know that Jesus loves us?”
Talking about the Eucharist and pointing to the Cross at the center of the Church above the altar, the Bishop then asked the young people, “Does he love us?”
The Bishop continued, “Jesus says to us, ‘Here, I love you so much, here’s my body, take and eat. Here’s my blood poured out for you for the forgiveness of sins. Don’t forget how much I love you.’ ”
“Way before the pandemic began, three out of 10 Catholics attended Mass,” the Bishop said, “What is happening? Why do we fail to realize how much Jesus gives us, teaches us to love, and helps us know how much he loves us (at Mass).”
Speaking about the Blessed Mother, the Bishop said, “Jesus gave us his mother. She is the Mother of the Church. Jesus has given us his mother to show us what commitment and true love is. She is ‘yes’ to God and she said ‘yes’ to God every day — when she understood and when she did not understand. When she saw Jesus born on Christmas, when he grew up in her home, when he worked the miracle of turning water into wine, all the way to Calvary when her heart was broken. It is there when he gave her to us and he continues to give her to us. My young friends, I ask you tonight through the intercession of Mary, Our Blessed Mother, know how much Jesus loves you. Ask her to help you to draw you closer to him.”
During the evening, two young people from Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish shared personal reflections on the Blessed Mother.
Conner Bankuti, a junior at St. Peter Prep in Jersey City, spoke about his grandfather’s recent illness and having to trust God, as Mary did. “I have faith that God’s will will be done. That is the best plan. That is the best plan we can ever hope for. Just got to stay strong like Mary.”
Bankuti told his peers, “I have faith even though it’s hard. I tell you: stay strong. Whatever is happening in your life, it is happening for a reason. I speak from experience. Look at Mary’s experience. You trust in God. You grow in the most difficult times. Faith is accepting things the way they are, not the way you want them to be.”
Lucia Polaro, a junior at Wayne Hills High School, told the congregation, “Not many people our age have a strong relationship with Mary, and to be completely honest, I did not either.”
She reminded the young people, “Mary will never leave you. She is by your side and she will watch over you because, like Jesus, you are her child.”
After the talks, Franciscan Father of the Renewal Agustino Torres led Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction with music.
“We need to be here (at Mass) in our parishes on Saturday night or Sunday to be his body — the Church, united in faith, instructed by his Word, and receive the Bread of Life, the Cup of Salvation,” the Bishop told the young people, “Together, as the Church, through the help and intercession of our Blessed Mother and the saints, let us pray that for the Feasts of Pentecost, the Holy Trinity, and Corpus Christi, people will be flooding back into church for Mass, not only because it is an obligation but also because they’ll be on fire with the Holy Spirit in love and appreciation for what it means to be the Body of Christ.”