Fond Farewell

BEACON PHOTO | RICH GIGLI

Msgr. Mark Giordani celebrates farewell Mass in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist

PATERSON A farewell Mass was celebrated in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here Sept. 16 by Msgr. Mark Giordani, who recently retired after serving as rector of the Cathedral for 31 years. He was succeeded as rector by Msgr. Geno Sylva. Next year, Msgr. Giordani will mark the golden anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood. After the Mass, a reception was held in his honor at the Brownstone in Paterson.



Msgr. Giordani’s entire time as a priest in active ministry was spent in the city. His first assignment was at Our Lady of Lourdes (OLL) and then at St. Gerard Majella Parish before being named rector of the Diocese’s Cathedral. A motorcycle enthusiast, Msgr. Giordani formed the Christian Riders Motorcycle Club while at OLL and celebrated Mass on Main Street in front of the cathedral every May for the last 49 years to begin a safe riding season by blessing the motorcycles and bikers. Msgr. Giordani has served as chaplain for the Port Authority, Paterson Police Department, Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, Passaic County Jail and Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. During the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, he was a prominent figure at Ground Zero during the recovery efforts.

