Fond farewell for Father Mangieri

LINCOLN PARK At the noon Mass on Sunday, June 30 in St. Joseph Church here, parishioners and friends gathered to celebrate and express their appreciation to Father Tom Mangieri, who served the faithful here for more than four years as administrator and then pastor until his retirement in June for health reasons. The farewell Mass was celebrated by Father Mangieri, with Father Dominik Bakowski and Father David Pickens concelebrating, assisted by Deacons Steve Marabeti and Joe Parlapiano.
In his homily, Deacon Steve Marabeti described Father Mangieri’s life journey, which ultimately lead him to the priesthood. Prior to studying for the priesthood, he was a college professor in Virginia where he helped to establish the political science department. He also worked in banking, and was an accomplished drummer in a jazz band.
He was ordained to the priesthood by the late Bishop Frank Rodimer in 2001. Deacon Marabeti said, “It wasn’t long before the Bishop recognized your talents to take the helm of parishes that were experiencing difficult times and steer them calmly through troubled waters. We at St. Joseph’s have been blessed to have you with us when we were most in need of your gifts of patience and guidance.”
In his 18 years since ordination, Father Mangieri has served at Corpus Christi in Chatham Township; Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta; St. Mark in Long Valley; St. Catherine of Sienna, Mountain Lakes; and Holy Spirit, Pequannock. He was assigned to St. Joseph’s as administrator in 2014, and was installed as pastor on May 28, 2017.
“When Bishop Serratelli appointed you pastor of St. Joseph’s parish,” Deacon Marabeti continued, “you were more than prepared to be our pastor. All of us at St. Joseph thank God for having blessed us with your humble and caring leadership. Your love for us was apparent in all you did and said.”
Following the tribute, the parish’s newly-appointed administrator, Father Dominik Bakowski, who served with Father Mangieri at St. Joseph’s as a seminarian and a transitional deacon, offered his heartfelt thanks to him for his example and his friendship.
The parish purchased a lectern in the name of Father Mangieri with the following inscription: “Dedicated in appreciation to our Pastor, Father Thomas Mangieri for noble service, great wisdom and love.”
Father Mangieri thanked the staff, the deacons, musicians, ministry leaders, and “all parishioners.” It does my heart good to be here today. I will always have the memories and my love for this parish deep in my heart.”
The Mass was followed by a luncheon in Halloran Hall in Father Mangieri’s honor.