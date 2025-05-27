Food Insecurity in New Jersey … And the Corpus Christi Food Drive
A few weeks ago, I was listening to the news on “1010 WINS” and I was, at first, surprised to hear a story about growing “food insecurity” here in New Jersey. After hearing the story, I did some research and spoke with Hazel Yaptangco, Development Director of our Diocesan Catholic Charities. Hazel shared with me some recent statistics from the 2024 New Jersey Office of the Food Security Advocate report, which provides comprehensive statewide data and can be found at NJ Office of the Food Security Advocate.