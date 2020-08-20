Food trucks serve up tasty treats

PATERSON During a mid-summer evening, youths living near the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist on Main and Grand Streets in the city gathered with their friends, some for the first time in months, for some socially distanced fun and food Aug. 14.
Food trucks lined up along Hamilton Street behind the cathedral serving up free fresh empanadas, wood burning pizza and soft-serve ice cream to children and teens living in the Fifth Ward of Paterson. Wearing masks, the youths, many attending with their parents, enjoyed some time together in the outdoors while enjoying items on the menus of the food trucks.
“We wanted to give the local youths an opportunity to get out of the house, enjoy some good food and give them a smile during these crazy days,” said Msgr. Geno Sylva, rector of the cathedral and vicar for special projects. “We are letting them know our doors are still open and inviting them to the 11:30 a.m. Sunday Mass.”
Msgr. Sylva, along with Bryany Alvarez, coordinator of the Young Prophets, a youth ministry started by Msgr. Sylva at the cathedral, greeted all the young people and their parents as they social distanced with masks on in a line waiting for their food tickets outside the Bishop Rodimer Center on Grand Street. “We want our teens to know we’re still here for them,” Alvarez said. “It’s important they know that.”
Alvarez knows firsthand the importance of parish youth ministries having been a member herself when she was a teen. She also has been a lifelong member of the cathedral receiving the sacraments of Baptism, First Holy Communion and Confirmation there.
One of the youth members enjoying some of the food truck offerings was Nashaly Perez, 16, who recently made her Confirmation. “We feel safe being a part of our youth ministry and we can be who we are. It’s fun to hang out with other people our age as we learn about our faith,” she told The Beacon.
Volunteers from the parish assisted at the food truck event, including members of the cathedral’s Knights of Columbus and parish catechists, so that the food was handled safely and the lines were orderly to maintain strict social distancing regulations. Members of the Paterson Police Department also assisted in directing traffic around the cathedral for the participants’ safety.
With summer heading into its last month, it is a time when schools are preparing for the start of the school year. Religious education classes are no exception in making the same preparations. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, preparing for the fall has presented many different challenges.
The food truck event also allowed the cathedral parish to reach out to its many families about the religious education opportunities it offers to youths.
Ivannia Vega-McTighe, director of family faith formation at the cathedral, presented information about the program. For the upcoming year, families who participate will attend Sunday Mass together. After Mass, the family will pick up their family’s faith formation folder and then hand in their children’s weekly assignments. Work will be done at home and once a month each family will attend a family faith session in the gym after Mass following strict regulations on social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Many teenagers who came to the food truck event were able to sign up to become members of the Young Prophets. Before the pandemic, the group would host its meetings on Friday to enjoy recreation and music and then take part in prayer and spirituality. The group has about 60 members.
“We are looking forward to come together again when we can,” Alvarez said. “Youth ministry has helped me learn about my faith and realize many things about life. It inspired me to give back to my parish here at the cathedral.”