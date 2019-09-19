PATERSON Often called the “jewel of the Paterson Diocese” — the agencies of Diocesan Catholic Charities are the Church of Paterson’s visible example of being Christ to those most in need — the poor, the addicted and the disabled.
The Catholic Charities network is vast, serving across three counties, and the scope of its ministries serve tens of thousands of people each year through its three agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services, Straight and Narrow and Department of Persons with Disabilities. Because of this need, the 2019 Bishop’s Annual Appeal (BAA) helps to support the works of Catholic Charities, highlighting this year’s Appeal theme, “For I was hungry…” Through the BAA, the faithful
of the Paterson Diocese will be helping a mother coming to a food pantry to feed her children; the young man seeking treatment for his addiction and the disabled adult living in a group home family setting.
Msgr. Herbert Tillyer, president of the diocesan Catholic Charities board, said, “The work we are doing at our agencies is life giving and lifesaving. We are grateful to the generous parishioners in the Paterson Diocese, who are supporting the needy and doing the work of Jesus’ Church. We say that our clients are the least of our brothers and sisters and we count on the generosity of the faithful, which makes a difference in the lives of so many.”
Last year, more than $4.376 million was raised in pledges for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal and of that amount, $1.239 million supported the work of Diocesan Catholic Charities. This year, because of a massive fire that destroyed the halfway house at Straight and Narrow, 10 percent of funds raised for the 2019 BAA will be used toward the rebuilding efforts.
Msgr. Tillyer added, “We have a special situation this year after the fire at Straight and Narrow. Even with this setback, we are able to continue to help our clients and those with their children and we know we have a greater need this year. Many people already have helped and we know that so many more people want to reach out to us because they want to help us serve people in need.”
Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Everyone always asks what separates Catholic Charities from all of the social services agencies out there. Aside from our values, based on Catholic social teaching and ensuring that all our clients are shown human dignity, it’s the people that work for Catholic Charities and those who support us. Everyone goes above and beyond to help those most in need. The work we do would not be possible without the support of so many, especially the parishes and the faithful of the Diocese of Paterson.”
In all three counties of the Diocese, Catholic Charities agencies are found. No matter a person or family’s religion or background, Catholic Charities helps those who come to them based on need. Moreover, in recent years, the need has grown rapidly. More than 125 individuals and families visit the Catholic Charities food pantry each day. There is a waiting list for space at a group home for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. In the midst of the opioid epidemic, Straight and Narrow is seeing a record number of new clients.
Here is an overview of programs and services the Appeal will support.
For people living in poverty: Emergency housing, food banks, community gardens, free or low-cost clothing and furniture.
For youth at risk: Outpatient and residential substance abuse treatment, after-school mentoring and counseling programs, food and backpack programs.
Early childhood and developmental Intervention to help children in poverty: Pre-school education programs, early intervention, targeted evaluation, specialized intervention.
Adults with Development Disabilities: Group homes throughout the Diocese; employment training programs; pastoral care; Saturday socialization program, and support coordination, case management for more than 180 families.
People with HIV/AIDS: Housing, social work, counseling and transportation.
Senior citizen care: Social day programs; Meals on Wheels; in-home support for chores and minor home repairs; assisted transportation to medical and essential appointments.
Families in crisis: Counseling, family support groups, social work and service coordination; behavioral health services.
Veterans, including those who are homeless or with unstable housing situations: Outreach, advocacy, social work, temporary housing support and clothing.
Drug and alcohol treatment: In-patient drug and alcohol detoxification; halfway house for men; residential addiction treatment for pregnant women; outpatient addiction treatment for men and women; medical day care; intoxicated drivers resource center, childcare centers and family success center.
In addition, religious education and pastoral ministries are also available for clients and family members served by Catholic Charities.
To learn more about the work of Catholic Charities, pastors are invited to have a representative from one of the agencies speak at weekend Masses on behalf of the BAA. This personal visit provides parishioners with insight into all the work of Catholic Charities and shows them why their support of the Appeal is vital. Speakers are available in both English and Spanish.
In addition to diocesan Catholic Charities, the BAA will support seminarian education; urban elementary school support; priest’s healthcare needs and Nazareth Village, the priests’ retirement residence in Chester.
Parishes can also benefit with the opportunity to receive a parish rebate. Half of the amount received over the parish goal is returned to the parish for its own needs. Almost $650,000 was returned to parishes from last year’s Bishop’s Annual Appeal and more than $2.9 million in the last five years.
The faithful are reminded that funds raised through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal are used only for these goals. The funds raised in the Paterson Diocese stay in the Paterson Diocese.
There are several ways to donate: one-time gifts or pledges paid over several months with reminders sent for the donor’s convenience; credit card contributions; online gifts at www.2019appeal.org, and In person at the Bishop’s Annual Appeal Office.
During the In-Pew Commitment Weekend to be held Oct. 19-20 during weekend Masses, parishioners will have an opportunity to receive a pledge envelope and make a donation.
Msgr. Tillyer said, “On behalf of Catholic Charities and our sister networks, Catholic Family and Community Services, Straight and Narrow, and the Department for Persons with Disabilities, a word of gratitude to all our parishioners who support the BAA. Your generosity enables us to do the work of Christ.”