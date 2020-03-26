‘For I Was Hungry’

PATERSON Poverty does not shutter its doors during a global pandemic, it heightens it. For this reason, diocesan Catholic Charities is still working and making a difference to those most in need. Many are already feeling the economic impact of COVID-19. Closures of businesses and schools are affecting low-income families and all of those served by Catholic Charities agencies in Passaic, Morris and Sussex counties in the Diocese of Paterson.
Each day, the leadership at Catholic Charities has been closely following developments with regard to the coronavirus. It has been a challenge, but its three agencies — Catholic Family and Community Services, Straight and Narrow and Department for Persons with Disabilities — are on the frontlines helping.
“Our services are part of a great tradition and needed more than ever,” said Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, “Our mission is to help those in need and each other, particularly society’s most vulnerable, the poor and marginalized. We are blessed and proud to have incredible people who fulfill this mission daily.”
Many of its programs remain operational in some capacity. For full details on each program, visit the diocesan Catholic Charities website. They have information for all 29 programs of the three agencies.
At CFCS’ Father English Center Food Pantry, the center has part-time hours amid the pandemic. Though the food pantry prides itself on being a consumer choice food pantry, for the time being, the bags of food are made according to what is in stock — canned goods, fruits, meats and vegetables. The staff is bringing bags to the front door to anyone who knocks at its 435 Main St. doors. The pantry is trying to give families more food since schools are closed. The food pantries in Morris County at Hope House in Dover and in Sussex County at the Partnership for Social Services in Franklin are also open on limited hours for emergencies.
Carlos Roldan, director of the CFCS’s food pantries, said, “People should not go hungry and we want to keep open and we are trying to keep open. People are coming every single day.”
Roldan noted many regular clients have come during these emergency hours and even some new people. In addition, some homeless people in the area have sought food. “One homeless man came to our door and said to me, ‘Everyone is told to shelter in place and stay home. But where is my home? I have nowhere to go,’” he said.
Since the reduced hours at the Paterson site, more than 200 people have come to knock on the door to receive a bag of food. The demand will most certainly cause the food pantry to empty out especially because churches are not having weekend Masses. At three parishes, where there are regular pick-ups for the food pantry, only one parish had food to donate and it was only 30 percent of its regular collection of food.
“I definitely understand the collections are lower especially since people were asked to stay home and be in quarantine. They’re taking care of their own families during this difficult time,” Roldan said.
Another concern Roldan has is for the elderly. Within the next week, the food pantry will make up 300 emergency bags for the most vulnerable. These bags will include peanut butter, crackers, granola bars, tuna fish and juice. Roldan said, “The majority of seniors are alone, they’re sick, likely to experience hunger and they’re scared. Our emergency bags consist of food items that don’t need to be cooked and we need donations to help our seniors.”
To donate food, the faithful can contact Roldan to arrange for a drop off. People can also donate funds on diocesan Catholic Charities’ website.
“As usual, it is the generosity of the people that keeps us open and as soon as anyone donates, we are informed right away and we are able to shop for what we need immediately at the Shop Rite in Passaic, which has worked with us for so many years. Thank you again for remembering those in need so they don’t go hungry,” said Roldan.