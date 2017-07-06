For vocations

Richard A. Sokerka

The Diocese’s Serra Club of Paterson was formed in 1958 and since that time, this lay apostolate made up of professional businessmen and women, has been dedicated to fostering vocations and helping to fund seminarian education.



Their help is critical to the formation of seminarians in their preparation for the priesthood. Given the fact that the Diocese of Paterson had the most men called to ordination to the priesthood in the nation on July 1 when Bishop Serratelli ordained 13 men in St. John’s Cathedral, Paterson, the work of the Serra Club cannot be underestimated.



Recently, the Serra Club of Paterson hosted its annual event honoring seminarians and retired priests with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Serratelli in St. Gerard Majella, Paterson, followed by a dinner at the Brownstone.



Around the same time in Rome, Pope Francis was lauding the work of Serra International at its annual convention under the theme “Siempre Adelante” (“Keep moving forward”).



In his homily at a Mass for Serrans in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Pope linked the Christian idea of friendship to Serra’s work in promoting vocations and helping priests. They are “friends who share the wonder of a vocation, the courage of a definitive decision, the joy and fatigue of ministry. Friends who can offer priests support and regard their generous efforts and human failings with understanding and tender love,” he said.



About the theme of “Siempre Adelante,” the Pope said, “Like you, I believe that this is a synonym for the Christian vocation,” he said. He compared the phrase to Christ’s call to his disciples to go forward in their ministerial journey, and he cautioned against giving into fear on this journey.



“Of course, we cannot make progress unless we take a risk,” he said. “We do not advance toward the goal if, as the Gospel says, we are afraid to lose our lives. No ship would ever set out into the deep if it feared leaving the safety of the harbor.”



For nearly 50 years in the Diocese of Paterson, the Serra Club has fostered vocations for our Diocese and through their efforts many men have entered the priesthood. To all Serrans, the Pope said, “The Church and priestly vocations need you. May Mary Most Holy, Mother of the Church and Mother of priests, be with you every step of the way.”

