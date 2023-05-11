Former vicar general, Msgr. Mahoney, celebrates 50 years of priesthood

Msgr. James Mahoney has been a lifelong Cubs fan. But Sunday, the retired diocesan priest made reference to a famous quote from N.Y. Yankees great Lou Gehrig to sum up his 50 years in priestly ministry and in service to Corpus Christi Parish in Chatham Township. He declared, “I’ve been the most fortunate priest on the face of the earth.”
And no doubt, many of the well-wishers who filled Corpus Christi Church on May 7 for a Mass of Thanksgiving to mark Msgr. Mahoney’s half-century as a priest also felt lucky to have known him over the years. Priests, religious, and laity — many of them friends — came from all around and closer to home, mostly parishioners of Corpus Christi, where he served over the course of his priesthood and as pastor from 1990–2019. In retirement, Msgr. Mahoney continues to celebrate Mass at Corpus Christi under the leadership of Father Kevin Corcoran, its current pastor.
Well-liked and well-respected, Msgr. Mahoney was also praised at the Mass for his work on the diocesan level, including his 16 years as vicar general and moderator of the Curia, which continues to benefit the diocese on the Chancery Office and parish levels. He helped steer the diocese and helped it become more financially responsible. He aided in expanding the Church of Paterson’s efforts in evangelization and supported caring for the poor through diocesan Catholic Charities.
“My objective was to preach the Gospel to everyone who came here [to Corpus Christi]. I believe we all should be welcoming. You are the joy of Christ. We laughed and cried. You shared with me the kingdom of heaven for 50 years. For that, I’m grateful,” Msgr. Mahoney, the main celebrant, and homilist of the Mass, said in his homily. The church was packed, and the congregation filled out to the church’s atrium.
Msgr. Mahoney praised Corpus Christi’s staff and listed some of the parish’s accomplishments under his leadership, including clearing of a $2.5 million debt and developing strong ministries, including the music ministry.
Msgr. Mahoney retired from active ministry in September 2020 after 47 years. He served as a leader in the numerous posts and assignments that he has held in the areas of education, planning, and administration in the parishes that he has served. Msgr. Mahoney said he had experienced a few health challenges lately but has “turned the corner” on all of them.
One of the Mass’s many concelebrants was Msgr. T. Mark Condon, the current vicar general and moderator of the Curia. He read aloud a letter from Bishop Sweeney, who praised the honoree’s dedication as a priest. A die-hard Yankees fan, the bishop nevertheless reacted to Msgr. Mahoney’s milestone by quoting famed Cubs announcer Harry Caray: “Holy Cow! — 50 years!”
“Your pastoral vision and constant presence and unfailing humor have served God’s people well,” Bishop Sweeney wrote, as read by Msgr. Condon. He stood not far from a blessing to Msgr. Mahoney by Pope Francis for the occasion, displayed on the altar.
One of the gift bearers at the Mass was Roseanne McDonough, former lay administrator for Corpus Christi, who worked with the honoree.
“Msgr. Mahoney was prayerful, caring and thoughtful, and an active part of the staff. He empowered us to do what was right. He shined the light of Christ by example — being there for people,” said McDonough, adding that the priest has tremendous empathy for people who are suffering.
Another Mass concelebrant was Father Corcoran, who said Msgr. Mahoney helped Corpus Christi be “all about joy, helping and healing and bringing Christ to others.”