Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship**

Many Americans are aware that we have Federal, State, and local elections each year in November. Those elections seem to get more attention every four years when we choose a President. There is also usually a good deal of attention in the November elections two years after a Presidential election, which are often called the “mid-term” elections. The elections that fall in odd-numbered years often do not receive as much notice as those that fall on even-numbered years. I believe that it can be argued that “Primary elections,” which often occur in June at the State and local level, get significantly less attention than the November elections. Those who follow electoral politics a little more closely are aware that, even though they often receive less attention and have less participation, Primary elections can be very, very significant in determining who is elected to represent us in our local and state governments, as well as in the Federal Government.