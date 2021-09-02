Four Franciscan sisters profess perpetual vows before Bishop

PARSIPPANY Four Franciscan Sisters of St. Elizabeth professed their perpetual vows before Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney during a Mass that he celebrated on Aug. 28 in St. Joseph Chapel in the religious community’s convent here.
The four sisters all come from Indonesia and have completed seven years of religious formation. They are Sister Veronika Kelen and Sister Yunita Jebia, who serve as teaching assistants in the religious community’s St. Elizabeth Nursery and Montessori School in Parsippany; Sister Maria Goreti Lekik, who is studying early childhood development at Hudson College in Jersey City; and Sister Vinsensia Wunga, who is studying elementary education at St. Peter’s College, also in Jersey City.