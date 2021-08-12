Four Salesian Sisters make perpetual profession of vows

HAWTHORNE Four religious sisters made their perpetual profession of vows as Salesian Sisters of Don Bosco — Daughters of Mary Help of Christians — on Aug. 5. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the main celebrant of the Mass that took place in St. Anthony Church here. The sisters who made their final vows were Sister Hae-Jin Lim, Sister Christina Chong, Sister Myriam Meus, and Sister Lillian Foxx.
The Salesian Sisters serve worldwide and in schools and parishes throughout the Diocese. Its motherhouse of the Province of St. Joseph is located in North Haledon. The sisters also operate Mary Help of Christians Academy in North Haledon, an all-girls preparatory school.