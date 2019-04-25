Four to be ordained

MORRISTOWN Bishop Serratelli will ordain four diocesan seminarians to the transitional diaconate on Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. in St. Margaret of Scotland Church here. This rite brings the men a step closer to being called to ordination as priests of the Diocese next year.
During the Celebration of Ordination to the Order of Deacon, steeped in the rich traditions of the early Church, Bishop Serratelli will ordain the following men: Joemin Kharlo Chong Parinas, Regin Nico Cruz Quintos and Armando Diaz Vizcara, Jr., all of the Philippines, and Adam Stanislaw Wasowski of Poland. The Bishop will be the main celebrant and homilist of the Mass with priests of the Diocese as concelebrants.
A fifth candidate, Chris Han, will be ordained for the Diocese in Rome on Oct. 3.
Well-wishers — family, friends, priests and religious of the diocese, members of the parishes where the transitional deacons have served and the faithful of the diocese — are invited to attend as a sign of encouragement to the four seminarians.
Brief biographies of the candidates follow:
Joemin Kharlo Chong Parinas was born in Bangued, Abra, Philippines, to Faustina Rechilda Chong Parinas and Carlos Comines Parinas. His parish is Our Lady Queen of Peace, Branchville. He was graduated from St. Joseph Minor Seminary (high school), (2009). San Pablo Major Seminary (college), (2013), earning a bachelor’ degree in philosophy with a minor in teaching.
Regin Nico Dela Cruz Quintos was born in Malolos City in the Province of Bulacan, Philippines, to Rosielyn Dela Cruz and Rizaldy Quintos. His parish is St. Ann, Parsippany. He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and communication from St. Paul Seminary in Cavite, Philippines (2013). Currently, he is finishing master of divinity and a master’s degree in moral theology at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md.
Armando Diaz Vizcara Jr. was born in Manila, Philippines, to Lydia Vizcara and Armando Vizcara Sr. His parish is St. Brendan and St. George, Clifton. He studied at Systems Technology Institute in Makati City, Philippines (2006-10). He earned a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and communication at St. Paul Seminary in Silang, Cavite, Philippines (2013). He studied at San Carlos Seminary in Makati, City, Philippines (2015-16). Currently, he is studying at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Md. His professional/apostolic experience includes being a youth leader at St. Rita de Cascia Parish (2003-08); a member of the Ministry of Altar Server at St. Rita’s (2003-08); artistic director of Teatro Paolino of St. Paul Seminary (2011-13); part-time video editor of Shepherd’s Voice Radio and TV production and as an instructor for religion and algebra at Indiana Aerospace University (2013-14).
Adam Stanislaw Wasowski was born in Kraków Poland, to Wieslaw and Maria of Krakow. His parish is St. Vincent in Krakow. He earned his Sacred Theology Doctorate in theological sciences and biblical theology at the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow (2012); his Sacred Theology Licentiate at Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow (2009) and earned a Master of Theology degree at Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow (2007).
He also participated in the Biblical-Archaeological Camp in the Holy Land under the direction of Father Tomasz Jelonek and Father Roman Bogacz, (2004, 05; 09); Visited for research purposes, Studium Biblicum Franciscanum Jerusalem with the faculty of Biblical Sciences and Archeology; Institute of Archeology with Hebrew University of Jerusalem; École Biblique et Archéologique Française de Jérusalem; Pontificio Istituto Biblico in Rome; Pontifical Università Gregoriana in Rome; Institut Catholique de Paris; Warsaw University; and Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski University in Warsaw (2010-12). He also took part in biblical international scientific conferences in Krakow and in Lviv, Ukraine. His apostolic experience includes: proclamation of the Gospel to the homeless in Krakow led by the Albertine Brothers (2013-14); accompanying people at the Alzheimer's Center in Warsaw (2012-13); custody of the Holy Land at the Franciscan Monastery in Emmaus Qubeibeh, Israel to help in the work in the monastery for three months (2009); animator of interpersonal relations at Associazione Arca Comunita Il Chicco, Rome-Ciampino, Italia (2006-07), animator of the Catholic Charismatic Community at Cistercian Fathers Parish in Krakow (1998-2012), and regular member of the Polish Theological Society in Krakow, Biblical Section, (2009).