Freedom in education

Richard A. Sokerka
On March 1, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, along with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.), unveiled Education Freedom Scholarships (EFS), the Trump Administration’s key proposal to expand and improve the education options available to students across the country.
The EFS proposal creates a $5 billion annual federal tax credit for voluntary donations to state-based scholarship programs, empowering elementary and secondary students and families to choose the right education options for them. Families know what is in the best interest of their children better than anyone. The policy would not rely on any funds currently allocated to public education, nor would it create a new federal education program. Participation would be voluntary for students, schools, and states. Most importantly, it is designed to offer parents school choice for their children and to provide competition among public and private schools.
EFS will be funded through taxpayers’ voluntary contributions to state-identified Scholarship Granting Organizations (SGOs). Those taxpayers will then receive a non-refundable, dollar-for-dollar federal tax credit. EFS will allow states to decide whether to participate and how to select eligible students, education providers, and allowable education expenses.
The public school establishment, which has in its DNA opposition to any school choice option for parents, was quick to nix the EFS program. The head of the National Association of Secondary School Principals, said the program would “further starve public schools.”
Nothing could be further from the truth. In this innovative program, the Trump Administration made certain it does not take a single dollar away from any public school. In fact, public schools can participate in EFS because it is entirely voluntary.
EFS, another campaign promise kept by President Trump, would empower students and families to choose the best educational setting for them — regardless of where they live, how much they make, and how they learn.
As DeVos said in announcing the program, “All students should have the freedom to pursue an education that develops their talents, unleashes their unique potential, and prepares them for a successful life.”
EFS will finally provide freedom in education and it should garner the full support of all Catholic school communities.