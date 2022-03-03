Friendly Sons of St. Patrick mark 40th anniversary of annual blessing of the tri-color Irish flag

MOUNTAIN LAKES The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick (FSSP) of Morris County hosted the 40th anniversary of the annual blessing of the tri-color flag at St. Catherine of Siena Church here Feb. 27. This traditional celebration marks the faith and commitment its members have to their religious beliefs and their Irish heritage. The blessing included Scripture readings, songs, and bagpipers playing. Father Charles Kelly, parochial vicar of Assumption Church in Emerson, was the guest homilist.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, whose parents were Irish immigrants, joined the celebration with the FSSP members. Following the service in church, the traditional marching with the tri-color flag led by bagpipers took place from the church to the Mansion here where a reception featured traditional Irish foods.