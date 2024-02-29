Friendly Sons of St. Patrick mark 42nd annual blessing of the tri-color Irish flag

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick (FSSP) of Morris County hosted the 42nd anniversary of the annual blessing of the tri-color Irish flag at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Mountain Lakes on Feb. 25. This traditional celebration marks its members’ faith and commitment to their religious beliefs and Irish heritage. The blessing included Scripture readings, songs, and bagpipers playing. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney was the guest homilist.
Bishop Sweeney, whose parents were Irish immigrants, joined the celebration with the FSSP members. Following the service in the church, the traditional marching with the tri-color flag led by bagpipers took place from the church to the Mansion in Mountain Lakes for a reception that featured traditional Irish foods.