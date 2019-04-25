From ashes come resurrection

Richard A. Sokerka
It was heartbreaking to watch live the fire that ravaged the famed Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris on April 15. As a majestic spire was consumed by the flames and fell to the ground, thoughts of the grand history of the building over the centuries and its meaning, not only to French Catholics but also to Catholics worldwide, flashed through my mind. After all, Notre Dame had survived the ravages of the French Revolution, World War I and World War II. I thought of those faithful Catholics of the 12th century who began building this magnificent edifice in honor of Our Lady. It took more than 100 years to complete, so those who began to build it never saw its completion. That was left to a new generation of the faithful to carry on to its completion.
I also wondered how many of the treasures of the Church that were held within Notre Dame’s venerable walls over the centuries could survive such a blaze, fearing much, if not all, would be lost.
But my fears turned to being awe-struck when I learned of the heroic — some would say miraculous — actions of a priest, Father Jean-Marc Fournier, chaplain of the Paris Fire Department. He, along with firefighters, formed a human chain into the cathedral to rescue the Blessed Sacrament from the tabernacle; the Crown of Thorns, with fragments believed to have been worn by Jesus, and a majority of the relics and sacred art.
Also miraculously, the cathedral’s grand organ, which was built in the 15th century, was not touched by the flames; and in what has become one of the more breathtaking images after the flames were doused, the gold cross behind the main altar remained standing throughout the inferno. Also remaining intact were the cathedral’s three iconic rose windows and the bells and bell towers. The main bell, dubbed “Emmanuelle,” has served for centuries as a national punctuation for historic moments. It has rung to mark the coronation of kings and emperors and the end of two world wars.
It’s noteworthy that this fire occurred during Holy Week as we marked the Death and Resurrection of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. And now from the ashes that surround what is left of Notre Dame Cathedral, a resurrection is planned with French president Emmanual Macron committing himself and the country to rebuilding Notre Dame to all its former glory.
For those moved to help in resurrecting the Cathedral of Notre Dame, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., has set up a fund to assist the Cathedral rebuild. For faithful who would like to support the effort, they can visit www.SupportNotreDame.org, a site solely dedicated to this cause.