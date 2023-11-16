From ‘chaos to peace,’ Straight & Narrow transforming lives

Christopher C spent most of the last 20 years in jails, prisons, and rehabs because of addiction, which started at around 14 years old.
In September 2021, Christopher came to the Halfway House of Straight & Narrow, the substance-abuse treatment program of Catholic Charities of the Paterson Diocese. There, he met good people, including Jeremiah — the first counselor he could trust and who gave him good information.
Christopher completed the Halfway House in February 2022. He stayed around positive, sober people by attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
Now, Christopher works two jobs, including one at the Halfway House — a job he loves — and spends time with his daughter and at the gym. He will soon start classes to become a counselor.
“My life went from chaos to peace, and I am grateful for everything I have today. Christopher said.
At its core, Straight & Narrow is committed to the mission of Catholic Charities “… providing help — creating hope …” for its clients, including Christopher.
“We are very proud of Christopher. We thank him for allowing us to be a part of his inspirational journey to recovery,” said Angela Nikolovski, Straight & Narrow’s executive director.
Catholic Charities, including Straight & Narrow, receives funds from the Diocesan Ministries Appeal (DMA), made possible by the generosity of the faithful. The appeal also helps fund seminarian education, Nazareth Village retired priests’ residence in Chester, priests’ healthcare needs, and inner-city Catholic elementary education.
Since 1954, Straight & Narrow, has established programs that provide individuals, families and the community with the knowledge, skills and support needed to create positive, lasting change.
Depending on a client’s needs, Straight & Narrow offers several programs/levels of care: detoxification, short-term inpatient, long-term inpatient, Mommy and Me, Halfway House, intensive outpatient, and outpatient.
It also provides services, such as medical consultations for prospective clients, presumptive eligibility, medicated assisted treatment opt in/opt out, mental health screenings and telecommunications or videoconferencing to provide mental health services for assessments.
Straight & Narrow also operates an early learning program, permanent supportive housing, and the Family Success Center, all in Passaic County.
In the past year, Straight & Narrow introduced its wellness center, restarted in-person visitation, and returned to having clients enjoy supervised outdoor recreation. Its clients receive therapeutic sessions that provide skills needed to promote abstinence outside of a controlled environment, such as self-care, life skills, anger management, and grief and loss.
Also, Straight & Narrow’s alumni program enables clients to give back and stay connected in their recovery and provide hope to others.
“We take pride in the quality of care provided to serving our families and clients. Any individual who walks through our doors is treated with dignity, respect and is serviced to the best of our ability,” said Nikolovski.
Straight & Narrow is provided support from the Diocesan Ministries Appeal. Please consider participating in the appeal.
For more information, call 973-777-8818 x215. To make a donation or pledge online, visit dopappeal.org/