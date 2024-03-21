From the womb to the tomb

FATHER CESAR JARAMILLO
In Cardinal Roche’s latest book, The Gardens of God, the Prefect of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments highlights some of the different biblical gardens — both physical and allegorical — that played a vital role in salvation history. In this brief article, I would like to focus on two of those gardens — the womb of our Blessed Mother and the empty tomb — in preparation for the celebration of the Paschal mystery.
As we prepare to celebrate the most important mysteries of our Catholic faith, the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus, I believe a bit of reflection on these two ‘gardens’ can help us to celebrate the upcoming Easter Triduum with renewed joy and stupor at the indefatigable love of God, who never tires of pursuing humanity into a covenantal relationship with Him.
March 25 is when the Church traditionally celebrates the feast of the Annunciation; that blessed moment in which Mary uttered her fiat and thus accepted the role God had destined for her from the beginning of time to the benefit of the entire human family. (However, this year, the liturgical feast has been moved to Monday, April 8, since March 25 falls during Holy Week.)
Nevertheless, may I suggest that we keep Mary’s yes in mind as we start Holy Week? Recalling Mary’s fiat within the framework of our Lenten disciplines may help us to determine whether the practices we have taken up during this penitential season have helped us to renew our own fiat — our personal yes — to God’s invitation to surrender all that we are and hope to be into His loving hands.
No other yes, aside from that of Christ, has had a greater impact on the history of mankind than that of our Blessed Mother. Propelled forth by the grace of God, the handmaid of the Lord left us an example of the humility with which we must embrace the will of God, even when the whole picture isn’t exactly as clear as we would like. That remains true for each and every one of us who have undertaken this Lenten journey with the right intention of more accurately joining our wills to that of God and of attaining greater conformity to Christ through lives of discipleship.
The garden of our Blessed Mother’s womb became the temporal place in which God pitched His tent among us and began to unravel — once and for all — the path by which a straying humanity would once again be reconciled to its Creator. This first garden in the New Testament is, therefore, a sort of antechamber to the garden of the Tomb. What began — in earthly terms — with our Blessed Mother’s yes finds its fulfillment in the fiat of Jesus, whose unity with the Father’s will brought about the redemption of mankind.
The yes of the Son fully reveals the love of the Father on Calvary. There, the fiat of Christ gives us an insight into the Trinitarian life of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. However, this central mystery of our Christian faith would all occur in a vacuum if it wasn’t for the joy of Easter morning. It is the empty tomb that ultimately stands as a silent witness to the omnipotent love of God. Its emptiness speaks eloquently of God’s fullness, its silence sings the Lord’s praises.
The garden of the empty tomb proclaims once and for all God’s definitive victory over sin and death wrought by Christ’s self-emptying love on the Cross. It is at the empty tomb where Christ, once the gardener that tilled the soil of our salvation on Calvary, now reaps for us the fruits of redemption. Man can once again enjoy friendship with the Father, in Jesus Christ, through the workings of the Holy Spirit.
It is that unfathomable mystery of God’s Love that we celebrate during the Triduum. This Holy Week, keeping in mind the significance of March 25, we can enter into it reflecting on Mary’s fiat, which in turn leads us to the fiat of Christ on Good Friday. The obedience of Mother and Son gives us an example to emulate as we pursue our ultimate goal — both temporal and eternal — during this holy season: the joy of Easter Sunday in this life and the vision of the Risen One in the next.
En el último libro del Cardenal Roche, Los Jardines de Dios, el Prefecto del Dicasterio para el Culto Divino y la Disciplina de los Sacramentos destaca varios de los diferentes jardines bíblicos — algunos físicos y otros alegóricos — que jugaron un papel fundamental en la historia de la salvación. En este breve artículo, quisiera enforcarme en dos de esos jardines — el vientre de nuestra Santísima Madre y la tumba vacía — en preparación a la celebración del misterio Pascual.
Mientras nos preparamos para celebrar los misterios más importantes de nuestra fe católica, la pasión, muerte, y resurrección de Jesús, creo que reflexionar sobre estos dos ‘jardines’ nos puede ayudar a celebrar el próximo Triduo con renovado gozo y estupor ante el infatigable amor de Dios, quien nunca se cansa de invitar al hombre a una relación esponsal con El.
El 25 de marzo suele ser la fecha en que la iglesia tradicionalmente celebra la fiesta de la Anunciación; aquel glorioso momento en el que Mario pronuncio su fiat y acepto el rol que Dios le había destinado desde el principio a beneficio de toda la familia humana. (Sin embargo, este año esta fiesta litúrgica ha sido trasladada al lunes, 8 de abril ya que el 25 de marzo cae durante la Semana Santa.)
Sin embargo, quisiera sugerir que recordemos el sí de María al inicio de esta Semana Santa. Recordar el fiat de María dentro del cuadro de nuestras disciplinas cuaresmales nos podría ayudar a determinar si las practicas que hemos vivido durante este tiempo penitencial nos han ayudado a renovar nuestro propio fiat — nuestro proprio si — a la invitación que Dios nos hace a encomendar todo lo que somos y todo lo que queremos ser a las manos de Dios.
Ningún otro si, a parte del sí de Cristo, ha tenido un mayor impacto en la historia de la humanidad que aquel pronunciado por nuestra Santísima Madre. Impulsada por la gracia de Dios, la sierva del Señor nos dejó un ejemplo de la humildad con la cual debemos abrazar la voluntad de Dios, aun cuando esta no se manifieste con la claridad que desearíamos. Esto aplica para todos los que hemos emprendido este camino cuaresmal con la recta intención de querer unir nuestra voluntad a la de Dios y de alcanzar una mayor conformidad a Cristo mediante vidas de discipulado.
El jardín del vientre de la Virgen María se convirtió en la morada terrena en la cual Dios empezó a habitar entre nosotros y comenzó a desvelar — una vez y por todas — el camino mediante el cual toda la humanidad seria reconciliada con su Creador. Este primer jardín del Nuevo Testamento es un tipo de antecámara al jardín de la Tumba. Lo que comenzó — en términos terrenos — con el sí de nuestra Santísima Madre encuentra su plenitud en el fiat de Jesús, cuya unión a la voluntad del Padre llevo a cabo la redención de todo el género humano.
El sí del Hijo revelo completamente el amor del Padre en el Calvario. Allí, el fiat de Cristo nos permitió asomarnos a la vida Trinitaria del Padre, el Hijo, y el Espíritu Santo. Sin embargo, este misterio central de nuestra fe ocurriría en un vacuo si no fuese por el gozo del amanecer Pascual. Es la tumba vacía el testigo silencioso del amor omnipotente de Dios. Su vaciedad habla elocuentemente de la plenitud de Dios, su silencio canta las alabanzas del Señor.
El jardín de la tumba vacía proclama, de una vez y por todas, la victoria definitiva de Dios sobre el pecado y la muerte, obrada por el anonadamiento de Cristo en la Cruz. Es en la tumba vacía donde Cristo, una vez el jardinero que labro el terreno de nuestra salvación en la aridez del Calvario, ahora cosecha para nosotros los frutos de la redención. El hombre, una vez más, puede disfrutar de la amistad del Padre, en Jesucristo, a través del Espíritu Santo.
Es precisamente ese inefable misterio del Amor de Dios que celebramos durante el Triduo. Esta Semana Santa, teniendo en cuenta lo que suele celebrarse el 25 de marzo, podemos adentrarnos en ella reflexionando sobre el fiat de María, el cual nos conduce al fiat de Cristo el Viernes Santo. La obediencia de Madre e Hijo nos dan un ejemplo a seguir mientras nos dirigimos hacia nuestra meta final — a la vez temporal y eterna — durante este tiempo litúrgico: el gozo del Domingo de Pascua en esta vida y la visión del Resucitado en la próxima.