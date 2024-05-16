Gifts of Holy Spirit explored at Pentecost Vigil with Spanish-speaking community

About 1,600 Spanish-speaking Catholics of the Paterson Diocese felt their hearts filled with inspiration and spiritual renewal during the celebration of the Pentecost Vigil on May 11 in the National Guard Armory in Morristown. It was organized by several groups.
The afternoon began with the singing of the Divine Mercy. Then a Legion of Mary group of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown recited the rosary, followed by a moment of revival by the Divine Anointing Ministry.
Father Duberney Villamizar, St. Margaret’s pastor and diocesan vicar for Hispanic affairs, hosted the event and initiated talks about the gifts of the Holy Spirit by several priests. They were: Father Julian Rosario Basora, the event’s featured speaker, Father Angel Torres, Father Hernán Cely, Father Starli Castaños, Father Ruben Castillo, Father Yohan Serrano, Father Alex Coffi, Father Dailon Lisabet, and Father Yasid Salas.
Los Hijos del Padre and Luis Castillo provided the music. Then, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated a Mass, concelebrated by many priests. Father Salas, pastor of St. Therese Parish in Paterson and spiritual director of Charismatic Renewal, led an exposition of the Blessed Sacrament to conclude the vigil.