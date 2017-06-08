God Is His Co-Pilot

Swarstwood pastor gives thanks for ‘miracle’ of surviving auto accident

SWARTSWOOD The trouble started when — almost out of the blue — a large rock appeared on the shoulder of a quiet stretch of Route 619 in rural Swartswood. Father Abuchi Nwosu, pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel (OLMC) Parish here, jerked the steering wheel of his 2005 Nissan Murano to one side to avoid the rock. But the results on the late afternoon of May 10 were devastating: the priest’s SUV pitched to one side and rolled over — and then again — before coming to rest — upside down — on the blacktop.



In the aftermath, pieces of wreckage from the vehicle — completely totaled — littered the road. The overturned SUV had sustained considerable damage: a smashed-in windshield and drivers-side window, crumpled roof and hood and crushed interior. Yet with God as his co-pilot — and help from a passerby, Father Nwosu, the only occupant of the vehicle, slid out the drivers-side of the SUV, shocked and thankful to the Almighty to have narrowly escaped serious injury or death. Miraculously, the Nigerian-born priest’s only injury was a bloody mouth occurring when his face hit the steering-wheel airbag that was deployed.



“I can’t believe that I survived. The ceiling of the SUV could have crushed my head. The flying glass could have cut me badly. I’m so grateful to God for the miracle of saving my life for whatever reason he has in mind,” Father Nwosu said. On May 23, the priest posted a reflection on Facebook, giving God thanks for the ninth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood that day and for his surviving the single-vehicle crash more than two weeks before. “I definitely appreciate life more. Even today, I still thank God for each day,” the priest said.



A quick review of some of the religious articles found at the scene of the accident could have giving onlookers some clue as to why Father Nwosu walked away relatively unhurt. Along with God acting as his co-pilot, the priest had some faithful navigators. A crucifix that was hanging from the rear-view mirror cracked in half. A prayer card with the Blessed Mother’s portrait fell out of the driver-side door and onto the pavement. A Divine Mercy prayer card fell off the dashboard. But most importantly, the pyx, a special container for Holy Communion, which sat on the front passenger seat, got knocked around but remained unopened and unharmed, he said.



“That afternoon, I felt under many protections, especially that of the Blessed Sacrament. The Body of Christ was with me,” said Father Nwosu, who was returning to OLMC after an emergency visit to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, Fredon.



Also what saved the quiet, affable Father Nwosu were the air bags that deployed and his seat belt, which prevented his head from being slammed against the ceiling of the SUV, while suspended upside down. He also thanks God that at the time of the accident no other cars were traveling on that stretch of Route 619, which is located about 12 minutes from OLMC’s rectory.



Shortly after the crash, Father Nwosu forced his head out of the opening of the shattered drivers-side window. He used his hands to flag down a motorist in a passing car, who got out and helped to pull him from the wreckage. The priest took a quick moment to reflect on his “unbelievable” survival. Then, another motorist pulled over and called for the assistance of police, who closed a lane of Route 619 to investigate the accident. Father Nwosu said that he did not need medical attention at the scene but went for a precautionary check-up the next day.



Later that day, Dan Salvatore, one of OLMC’s staff, gave the priest a ride back to the Western Sussex County parish, where he immediately visited the church’s chapel and “prayed, thanking God for saving my life.” Then, he rested a while before celebrating 7 p.m. Mass. On the next day, the priest told parishioners about the accident at Mass, urging them to “appreciate every day.”



On May 24, Father Nwosu posted a short reflection about the ninth anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood in 2008 and his gratitude about surviving the crash. Accompanying the post were three photos: one of Bishop Serratelli ordaining him in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, Paterson, and two graphic images of his overturned SUV.



“Today nine years ago, I was ordained priest. However challenging or not the priesthood is, I’m thankful to God for calling me to the order of the priesthood in order to minister to his people. I’m thankful for my family and many people God has placed for a positive influence in my life,” Father Nwosu wrote in the Facebook post. “Most of all, I’m thankful for God’s gracious gift of life, and for sparing my life that day, two weeks ago, from a car accident, so that I can live to testify to you his kindness and miracle,” wrote the priest who arrived in the Diocese from his native Nigeria in 2004 to study for the priesthood.



Father Nwosu told The Beacon that, at first, he hesitated talking about the accident or posting about the crash on Facebook, but then thought, “We Catholics believe that if God does something in our lives, we should tell people about it.” The priest said that none of his other posts ever received as many responses — about 230 in all. Among those most thankful well-wishers was his sister, Amaka Stacey Nwosu, who lives in Nigeria.



“Happy anniversary and happy survival, my dear brother. Thank God for sparing your life. Let the celebration continue. God is great,” she posted to Father Nwosu on Facebook.

