PATERSON With the pandemic turning 2020 upside down, 46 couples who marked 50 years of marriage last year were finally able to celebrate their golden anniversaries and renew their marriage vows before Bishop Kevin Sweeney in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here April 25.
To celebrate this joyful milestone, the couples attended the Diocese’s Gold Anniversary Mass at which Bishop Sweeney honored the couples for their fidelity to each other and to the Sacrament of Matrimony for five decades.
A tradition in the Diocese every year, this special Mass known as the Silver and Gold Mass would also include couples marking 25 years of marriage. Due to the pandemic, the silver anniversary couples for 2020 were honored in November. The 2021 Silver and Gold Mass for couples married in 1971 and 1996 will be held at a later date this year.
Coordinated by the Diocesan Office of Family Life at St. Paul Inside the Walls, the Diocese’s evangelization center, in Madison, the couples renewed their vows before the Bishop who was main celebrant of the Mass. Several priests from parishes where the couples are parishioners came to support them and were concelebrants of the Mass, for the Fourth Sunday of Easter, which was Good Shepherd Sunday.
In welcoming the couples and their families, the Bishop said, “We welcome the couples that are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. St. John tells us ‘God is love.’ God is so present here today in this celebration of the Eucharist and in the love that is shared between our couples celebrating with their families.”
In his homily, the Bishop shared his favorite Gospel passage from John at weddings he has celebrated. “As the Father loves me, so I also loved you. Now remain in my love,” the Bishop proclaimed. “The Word became flesh. It’s so easy to say words but you have been living these words of Jesus.”
“Has every day been a happy day?” asked the Bishop to the couples, some of whom giggled in response. “There’s a difference between happiness and joy. Happiness comes and goes. Joy is a fruit of the Holy Spirit. Whatever ups and downs you’ve been through over these 50 years, we could be sure there is that sense of joy that is in you today and again, we are so honored to be here with you as you will renew those promises you made to love and lay down your life for one another.”
As the start of May approaches this Saturday, the Bishop spoke about St. Joseph the Worker whose feast day will be marked May 1, as well as the Blessed Mother, who is honored during the entire month of May.
“When God sent his Son down to earth, he chose a couple — St. Joseph and Mary, our Blessed Mother. You, who are marking anniversaries today, are a gift and a blessing to your families to us, to the Church, our Diocese and to our world because you make God present in the world through your love for one another and through the daily renewal of your vows and living of your vows,” the Bishop told the couples. “We pray today through the intercession of Mary, our Blessed Mother, and St. Joseph that your love will grow as it has grown over these past 50 years, growing stronger and deeper each and every day. We look forward to celebrating 55 and 60 years of marriage. We thank you for your fidelity and love and we congratulate you as you celebrate 50 years of marriage.”
Like their wedding days, the 46 couples exchanged vows holding hands. Before the Bishop, the couples renewed their love, fidelity, and commitment to each other in Holy Matrimony. Each couple received a commemorative certificate signed by the Bishop honoring their significant anniversaries.
Following the Mass, Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization and executive director of St. Paul Inside the Walls, invited each couple in attendance to meet the Bishop and have a photo taken with him.
One of the couples celebrating 50 years of marriage was Deacon Richard and Margaret Goglia of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Flanders. The couple was married on April 11, 1970 in Sacred Heart Church in Lyndhurst. The couple has three children and five grandchildren. “We feel great today and are very excited. We have been looking forward to this celebration with the Bishop to mark our anniversary,” Deacon Goglia said.
When asked what is the key to being married for 50 years, Margaret Goglia said, “Being friends and just enjoying spending time together.” Deacon Goglia added, “Listening to one another and really relying on one another.”
Another couple celebrating five decades of Holy Matrimony was Dennis and Virginia Bissig, parishioners of St. Ann Parish in Parsippany. Virginia Bissig also serves as a pastoral associate at the parish. The couple has two children and five grandchildren. They were married on July 11, 1970 in Easton, Pa.
When asked what he loves about his wife, Dennis Bissig said, “I love everything about her. She is dedicated and very concerned about others. She loves the Church and she is willing to do whatever it takes to take care of her family.” Virginia Bissig said about her husband, “Dennis is the most positive person I have ever met. His faith is important. He believes in God.”
According to the couple, some secrets for a joyful marriage “are laughter, saying ‘I love you always,’ and no matter what, staying close to your faith.”