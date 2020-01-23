Golden anniversary

PATERSON This year is a special year for Catholic Charities’ Department for Persons with Disabilities as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of Murray House’s annual dinner dance. The celebratory event will be held at the Brownstone here from 6 to 11 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16.
To mark this milestone, DPD will be presenting lifetime achievement awards to dozens of recipients to celebrate its history and give thanks to those who have made a lasting impact through their support to the agency through the years.
Joanna Miller, executive director of the Department for Persons with Disabilities, said, “The Murray House Dinner Dance has been an amazing event for the past 50 years. It is a wonderful opportunity to come together to celebrate the individuals we serve and those who have given so freely of their time and talents in so many ways to our ministry. We are grateful to the entire Murray family (co-sponsors of the dinner dance) here for their incredible support.”
The lifetime achievement awards will be presented in Jimmie Murray’s memory. Jimmie, who had an intellectual disability, was the inspiration behind the Department for Persons with Disabilities more than 50 years ago. His family has honored his legacy through their continued involvement and philanthropy. Opened five decades ago in Paterson, Murray House, the pioneer group home for DPD, is named for Jimmie Murray. Residents of Murray House now live in a split-level home in the Allwood section of Clifton. It is the longest running group home for people with disabilities in New Jersey. Five generations of the Murray family have been involved in DPD over the last 50 years.
The recipients chosen by the Murray Family and DPD leadership will be honored for making life-changing differences in the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The list of honorees includes service recipients, staff members, volunteers, Murray family members, community groups, Diocese of Paterson leadership and friends of the agency.
In addition to lifetime achievement and annual awards, DPD will also recognize the Paterson Fire Department and will pay tribute to the late Joseph Murray, who was a retired deputy fire chief for the Paterson Fire Department. DPD attributes the bravery of the men and women of the department who saved the lives of those at DPD’s sister agency, Straight and Narrow, last Aug. 24 during a devastating fire. Joseph Murray, who passed away in July, was brother of Jimmie Murray and a longtime supporter of DPD. He attended all 49 previous Murray House dinner Dances.
For five decades, DPD has helped those with intellectual and development disabilities live to their fullest potential and to be active members of the community. Today, DPD helps more than 300 people each day throughout Sussex, Morris and Passaic counties. The agency supports those with disabilities through residential programs, a vocational day program, support coordination/case management, weekend recreational and educational programs, outreach in community service and religious education.
Tickets to the event are $100 for adults and $45 for children under 12. Various sponsorships are available including opportunities for those who would like to sponsor a person with intellectual and developmental disabilities to be able to attend.
Chris Brancato, director of development for diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Your support of the Murray House dinner dance will make a differences in the lives of hundreds of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are hoping to make this event the largest in the history of Catholic Charities. The kindness of the faithful of Diocese of Paterson is much appreciated.”