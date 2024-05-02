Got a gripe? Have a question? Need a prayer? Want to talk?

Marianna Poccia’s life has hit a few bumps at 25 years old. She feels the uncertainty of recently finding herself “between jobs” as an accountant. A devout Catholic, this member of St. Christopher Parish in Parsippany also fears her newly strengthened commitment to her faith might alienate some friends.
Feeling alone, Poccia needed to vent her feelings — and get advice. Then, she saw a social-media post for “Chat with a Catholic,” a new outreach at St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison. On a recent Friday morning, Poccia visited St. Paul’s, where she met the two facilitators of “Chat,” Dan Balogh and Karen Colwell, who made her feel welcome. Balogh and Colwell listened to Poccia’s challenges before dispensing faith-based insights.
“I’m looking at my life in a more Catholic light — how I act and what I want my future to be. I also want to do more service,” Poccia said in an interview with The Beacon afterward. “Dan and Karen helped me formulate some statements to talk to my friends and boyfriend. I’m energized to find new people interested in the faith but still talk to my friends. Dan and Karen offered me good advice. I now have a sense of peace.”
Balogh and Colwell are available for “Chat with a Catholic” at St. Paul’s on Fridays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. No appointment is needed; walk-ins are welcomed. Visitors can air a gripe with the Church, ask a question about the faith, ask for a prayer, or talk. Sessions are intended to be non-threatening and are private. The facilitators are not professional counselors but do their best to answer questions and share insights.
“Karen and I feel blessed that Marianna shared her story with us with such vulnerability. If we helped in any way, we were grateful to be given the chance,” Balogh said. He is a member of Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Parish in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township and presented a series, “The Joy-Filled Disciple: Following Jesus Beyond that First Call” at St. Paul’s last fall. “We want people to feel better after their ‘Chat with a Catholic’ sessions.”
If “Chat” succeeds, Balogh and Colwell might increase the hours or change the days offered.
“I feel so blessed to have the opportunity to help others who may be struggling with their faith, have questions about Catholic teaching, or would simply like a prayer. It is a friendly and welcoming space to discuss and share our faith,” said Colwell of St. Rose of Lima Parish in East Hanover.
Brian Honsberger, St. Paul’s executive director and director of mission and technology integration for the Paterson Diocese, said “Chat” offers a “balanced approach” to evangelization.
“It’s not passive — expecting people to invite themselves — and not aggressive — being imposing. It fits with the Synod on Synodality now in the Church — a time for listening to each other — and lowers the bar for people to engage with the Church,” Honsberger said.
For more information, call St. Paul Inside the Walls at 973-377-1004.