Governor: Sign safe haven legislation

Richard A. Sokerka
The recent news in our state of three abandoned babies in a six-day period — two newborns and an infant — point to the urgency of getting the message out to every resident of the state that New Jersey has had a safe haven law in place since 2000.
It was signed into law at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson, which was designated as the state’s first “safe haven,” accepting unwanted newborns, giving them the medical attention they need, and saving them from certain death.
Since 2000, 72 babies have been turned in to hospital emergency rooms, police stations or fire departments and rescue squads without the child’s parent facing legal consequences.
Earlier this year, Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-Morris), the original sponsor of the New Jersey Safe Haven Protection Act, was the sponsor of bill, S-1126, which mandates that high school students be taught the provisions of the safe haven law in health and physical education classes.
It received final legislative approval on June 27. More than a month later, it still sits on Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk awaiting his signature to make it law.
Our question to the governor is this: Why?
Your very first act as governor was to immediately sign legislation to fully fund Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest provider of abortions, after Gov. Chris Christie (R) denied funding during his eight years in office. You said: “We cannot immediately undo the damage of eight years of vetoed women’s health care funding under Gov. Christie,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “But we can put the era of putting personal politics before the needs of countless thousands of New Jerseyans behind us.”
A few months ago, you wasted no time signing into law a pair of bills that strengthen animal rights in New Jersey. You said: “I am proud to sign these bills that will protect animals in danger of abuse and treat our four-legged residents with the compassion they deserve,” he said.
If you sign the safe haven legislation, public school students in grades 9 through 12 would start learning about the safe haven law starting in the 2020-2021 school year.
Gov. Murphy: Where is your commitment to preventing the tragedy of more newborns being abandoned or killed? Are these newborns’ lives not “close to your heart”? You can save more newborns’ lives with the stroke of your pen. Sign the safe haven legislation without further delay.