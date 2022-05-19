Governor’s proposal to expand abortion coverage draws ‘outrage’ from state’s bishops

CLIFTON The Bishops in the state of N.J. released a statement last Thursday through the N.J. Catholic Conference to express their “disappointment and outrage over Gov. Murphy’s announcement regarding proposed legislation to expand access to abortion.” If enacted, this legislation would mandate health insurance coverage for abortions, codify regulations that permit non-physicians to perform abortions and create a public fund that dedicates taxpayer money to pay for abortions.
According to the N.J. Bishops, “Ironically, N.J. already has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the United States and continues to provide abortion providers tens of millions of dollars in public funds to perform these services. N.J. continues to rank among the top three states in annual abortion procedures nationwide. For these reasons it is incomprehensible to force health insurance providers in N.J. to cover 100 percent of the cost to expand access to these abhorrent services.”
Committed to opposing this legislation fully, the N.J. Bishops are reminding the faithful of the many resources available to support pregnant moms and new moms. In the Paterson Diocese and beyond, through many organizations and programs, assistance is available to provide food, housing services and clothing as well as the locations of pregnancy and foster care centers, family resource centers and adoption agencies. In March 2020, the U.S. Bishops launched Walking with Moms in Need to assist and stand by every mother and family facing a difficult and unplanned pregnancy.
Dr. Mary Mazzarella, director of the Diocese’s Respect Life Office, has compiled a directory of places and resources around the Diocese of Paterson and beyond for pregnant women who find themselves in a difficult situation. Often because parishes may be the first line of contact for a woman in a crisis pregnancy situation, Dr. Mazzarella, a retired pediatrician, recommends that church leaders have this list readily available when needed.
“It is important that the Church plays an important role in helping these women in need,” said Dr. Mazzarella, “Often, the Church may only be seen as interested in saving babies in the womb. There are so many places out there. Often, these women feel abandoned with no means of support, whether it be from their partners, family or friends. In being pro-life, we have to continue to help them.”
During the Advent season, Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney wrote a column published in The Beacon on Walking with Moms in Need. In it, he wrote, “Advent is a season of hope, in which we meditate on an ‘expectant mom,’ our Blessed Mother, during the last weeks of her pregnancy when she (and St. Joseph) found themselves in a crisis, desperately searching for a warm, safe place for her to give birth. Sadly, we know that too many expectant moms still are in need of support, love, and assistance as they find themselves in a crisis. We want to be there for those moms, offering them whatever we can to help and support them. I hope and pray that Walking with Moms in Need will help more and more mothers to find that help and support.”
Directory of resources of services for moms and moms-to-be from the Diocesan Respect Life Office