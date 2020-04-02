Grace in a pandemic

FATHER STEPHEN PRISK
If there’s one thing that the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted to us Catholics, it’s how much our life revolves around the sacraments. Our priests are to be commended for their creative ideas and hard work in bringing Mass, reflections, and even humor to the faithful virtually. But we realize deep down in our hearts that it’s just not the same as in person. Physical presence is an essential ingredient for the sacramental life. We will explore this idea theologically, but it’s something we know by spiritual instinct.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church defines sacraments as “efficacious signs of grace, instituted by Christ and entrusted to the Church, by which divine life is dispensed to us.” When we receive the sacraments, we don’t just receive a symbol. These signs we receive point to a reality beyond them that is contained within. That reality we receive is the very life of God who comes to dwell in our souls through these sacred signs. When we receive the sacraments we don’t just receive something ephemeral, like a passing wind, but something substantial. Through a physical sacred sign, we receive the divine life of God.
Eliminating our corporal involvement in the sacramental life does take away from our experience of the sacraments, but in no way does it eliminate our ability to receive grace. Jesus established the Church and the sacramental life as our means to eternal life, but God is not bound by the sacraments. God is bigger than the sacraments. He can come to dwell within us through other means. Therefore, during this time when we cannot receive the Eucharist or absolution, we have faith that God nevertheless comes to dwell within us when we invite him. We cannot receive the Eucharist, but we can invite the Lord into our heart through a prayer of spiritual communion. We might not have access to confession, but we can go to the Lord with a sincere request for forgiveness motivated by our love of God and accompanied by the firm resolution to get to confession when possible. In doing so, we can be confident that God, who understands the extreme circumstances we are living, offers us his loving mercy and consolation.
The sacraments are the bread and butter of our faith. In the midst of this pandemic, our eyes have been opened to how much the sacraments truly mean to us and how thirsty we are for God. Let us pray that we might remember this lesson when normalcy returns.