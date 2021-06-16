PATERSON Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney handed out diplomas to 16 kindergarten, eighth grade, and high school Catholic homeschool graduates during a Mass and graduation ceremony on June 13 at 3 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. Bishop Sweeney served as the main celebrant of the Mass and presided at the graduation ceremony, which included homeschool students from in the Diocese and beyond. Congregants also recited a family consecration prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus. The first-ever homeschool Mass and graduation grew out of the new Diocese of Paterson Homeschool Families organization.