Gratitude, meeting with the U.S. bishops, NCYC, and more

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 33 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. Bishop Sweeney gave a Thanksgiving message and reflected on what he is grateful for. In a wide-ranging interview, he discussed his experience at the November meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, attending the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC), and several other happenings in the diocese. Listen to Beyond The Beacon on Apple Podcasts and all the major podcast services. The episodes are also available to watch on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.