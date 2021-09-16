A HERO REMEMBERED Father Daniel Grigassy, pastor of St. Bonaventure Parish in Paterson, leads the service for Franciscan Father Mychal Judge at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11th.
Graveside memorial service held for Father Mychal Judge, first recorded casualty of 9/11
TOTOWA On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Franciscans serving at St. Bonaventure Church in Paterson led a memorial service for Franciscan Father Mychal Judge, a FDNY chaplain and former pastor of St. Joseph Church in West Milford, at his grave in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery here. He was the first recorded casualty of 9/11.